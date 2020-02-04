By this point, we all know that the real contest for Delhi between AAP and the BJP is happening on Twitter.
And this is me being completely unbiased, but AAP is just better at the whole meme thing. They are just too good for BJP, at least at the Twitter thing.
KEJRIWALL pic.twitter.com/Jdp62d6ZHL— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 8, 2020
Also, BJP hasn't announced a CM candidate yet. No surprises there, but AAP's Twitter handle seems to have latched on to it and honestly, people are quite delighted that it has.
For example, earlier this morning, AAP compared BJP's CM candidate to John Cena. Because 'You can't see him'.
Finally we found the CM candidate of @BJP4Delhi— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 3, 2020
Its John Cena!!! Because you can't see him.
Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/BYH5DScR3k
This has caused a laughter riot on Twitter.
@AamAadmiParty trolling @BJP4India like a boss— dhiraj (@Nooooobest) February 4, 2020
Meanwhile Memers Be like : pic.twitter.com/lDiTluDVxo
Mr. India pic.twitter.com/6mQmJCZ6QF— Fakhru Singh🗯 (@FakhruSingh) February 3, 2020
Itna sensible meme daloge to bhakto k sar k upr se jaega😂😂— Ashish mehta (@tweetbyashish) February 3, 2020
Kehar hain ye to. Whosoever is handling SM of AAP. 👍 U t nailing it. Keep it up n all d best for more. Swag on.— Kaabir Khan (@kaabir06) February 4, 2020
And those who think John Cena jokes are lame, please just stop. They were funny when we were 15 and they are funny now.