By this point, we all know that the real contest for Delhi between AAP and the BJP is happening on Twitter. 

Kejriwal manoj tiwari
Source: DNA India

And this is me being completely unbiased, but AAP is just better at the whole meme thing. They are just too good for BJP, at least at the Twitter thing. 

Also, BJP hasn't announced a CM candidate yet. No surprises there, but AAP's Twitter handle seems to have latched on to it and honestly, people are quite delighted that it has. 

For example, earlier this morning, AAP compared BJP's CM candidate to John Cena. Because 'You can't see him'. 

This has caused a laughter riot on Twitter. 

And those who think John Cena jokes are lame, please just stop. They were funny when we were 15 and they are funny now. 