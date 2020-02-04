By this point, we all know that the real contest for Delhi between AAP and the BJP is happening on Twitter.

And this is me being completely unbiased, but AAP is just better at the whole meme thing. They are just too good for BJP, at least at the Twitter thing.

Also, BJP hasn't announced a CM candidate yet. No surprises there, but AAP's Twitter handle seems to have latched on to it and honestly, people are quite delighted that it has.

For example, earlier this morning, AAP compared BJP's CM candidate to John Cena. Because 'You can't see him'.

Finally we found the CM candidate of @BJP4Delhi



Its John Cena!!! Because you can't see him.



Kejriwal vs Kaun pic.twitter.com/BYH5DScR3k — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 3, 2020

This has caused a laughter riot on Twitter.

It seems that "Mr India" is the CM face of the BJP.

Tabhi to saala dikh nahi raha ab tk.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mYJ6MtvjH9 — ARVINDER KUMAR (@The_PeaceLover) February 3, 2020

Itna sensible meme daloge to bhakto k sar k upr se jaega😂😂 — Ashish mehta (@tweetbyashish) February 3, 2020

Kehar hain ye to. Whosoever is handling SM of AAP. 👍 U t nailing it. Keep it up n all d best for more. Swag on. — Kaabir Khan (@kaabir06) February 4, 2020

And those who think John Cena jokes are lame, please just stop. They were funny when we were 15 and they are funny now.