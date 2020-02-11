As the counting of votes continues, initial figures suggest that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is all set to win the Delhi Assembly Elections.
With 63 seats, currently, AAP is leading with a massive majority and Twitter is flooded with congratulatory messages. Also, Twitter doesn't cease to disappoint the losing sides.
The people of Delhi had made up their mind .. They voted for @ArvindKejriwal on the basis of his performance .. He returns to Delhi as Chief Minister for the 3rd time.. #AAP #DelhiResults 👍— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 11, 2020
This has been a decisive and resounding AAP victory in terms of vote share and seats.— Advaita Kala / अद्वैता काला (@AdvaitaKala) February 11, 2020
AAP pulled off a soft BJP.
There is a message for the BJP in that. #DelhiResults
I have no problem with either. You can worship Lord Hanuman and Bharat Mata without hating on other communities. Arvind Kejriwal shows that is possible. #DelhiResults https://t.co/qtNehEIs59— Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) February 11, 2020
Meanwhile Delhi voters to BJP #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/oJZz2A0tZx— Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) February 11, 2020
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EMM8Vkkny5— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 11, 2020
This Valentine's Day if you're sad about being single, look at the number of digits in BJP's tally. #DelhiResults— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 11, 2020
Atishi has won Kalkaji seat 🇮🇳🇮🇳— SS (@shubh_ind) February 11, 2020
I had goosebumps and tears while writing this.
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#DelhiResults https://t.co/t9x9B1XmwI
BJP deserved to lose Delhi. It has mismanaged the municipal corporations it runs in NCR & has no effective local leader. AAP for all its faults at least attempts to work. Giving the poor free electricity & water was a clear winner as were schools & health centres #DelhiResults— Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) February 11, 2020
Congress seeing BJP loosing in Delhi #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/BQ8xknkfq0— MoHIT Parashar 🇮🇳 (@IM619_) February 11, 2020
Bagga all the time: Boycott this, boycott that, boycott isko, boycott usko..— Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) February 11, 2020
Election time*
Delhi people: Boycott Bagga 😂😂#BaggaNeHagga #DelhiResults
Delhi voters to AAP#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/Q7QClTy7IV— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 11, 2020
Congress after seeing BJP lose in Delhi #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/ean2QgvnI4— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 11, 2020
The Ballet is stronger than the Bullet.#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/OCsPfeaYNf— Mohammed Faizan (@faizanrizwan85) February 11, 2020
.@AtishiAAP is a "MLA" now 😀😀— Ahmad (@Ahmad38144659) February 11, 2020
Congratulations @AtishiAAP,
an educationist India needs.#DelhiResults#DelhiElection2020#मोदी_हारा_शाहीनबाग_जीता pic.twitter.com/qRLwImGsLV
Delhites have spoken....They chose actual work instead of guns, hate and religion! #AAPWinningDelhi #DelhiElection2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/WOs96q3Nj5— Manzoor Shah (@manzoorshah_JK) February 11, 2020
The Delhi election results proves only one thing, niether Constitution nor Ram Temple, niether Nationalism nor secularism, only thing that truely matter to people are 'bijli pani sadak education health'. Thank you @AamAadmiParty for showing this way. #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiResults— Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) February 11, 2020
When u r confident that "Chanakya" will change the game but in the end you get thullu.#DelhiElectionResults #Kejriwal #ManojTiwari pic.twitter.com/UMbCKxuBYr— RJ NIKKHIL VERMA (@nikkhil2508) February 11, 2020
Lessons from Delhi : Perform or Perish.— Shruthi H M । ಶ್ರುತಿ ಎಚ್ ಎಮ್ (@shruthihm1) February 11, 2020
In a highly polarised election narrative, taking on the Mighty and winning with such big numbers is possible only if you have really “Performed well”.#DelhiResults
IIT defeated WhatsApp University 🤣 #DelhiElectionResults #KejriwalTsunami #BJP_Mukt_Bharat pic.twitter.com/4ihKAQSWxe— Muntazir (@CA_ASQ) February 11, 2020
I think the only people who thought BJP would win Delhi were the BJP. #DelhiElectionResults— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 11, 2020
Congratulatory messages from other state chiefs have also started coming in after these huge numbers.