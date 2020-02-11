As the counting of votes continues, initial figures suggest that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is all set to win the Delhi Assembly Elections.

With 63 seats, currently, AAP is leading with a massive majority and Twitter is flooded with congratulatory messages. Also, Twitter doesn't cease to disappoint the losing sides.

The people of Delhi had made up their mind .. They voted for @ArvindKejriwal on the basis of his performance .. He returns to Delhi as Chief Minister for the 3rd time.. #AAP #DelhiResults 👍 — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 11, 2020

This has been a decisive and resounding AAP victory in terms of vote share and seats.

AAP pulled off a soft BJP.

There is a message for the BJP in that. #DelhiResults — Advaita Kala / अद्वैता काला (@AdvaitaKala) February 11, 2020

I have no problem with either. You can worship Lord Hanuman and Bharat Mata without hating on other communities. Arvind Kejriwal shows that is possible. #DelhiResults https://t.co/qtNehEIs59 — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) February 11, 2020

This Valentine's Day if you're sad about being single, look at the number of digits in BJP's tally. #DelhiResults — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) February 11, 2020

Atishi has won Kalkaji seat 🇮🇳🇮🇳



I had goosebumps and tears while writing this.



🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#DelhiResults https://t.co/t9x9B1XmwI — SS (@shubh_ind) February 11, 2020

BJP deserved to lose Delhi. It has mismanaged the municipal corporations it runs in NCR & has no effective local leader. AAP for all its faults at least attempts to work. Giving the poor free electricity & water was a clear winner as were schools & health centres #DelhiResults — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) February 11, 2020

Congress seeing BJP loosing in Delhi #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/BQ8xknkfq0 — MoHIT Parashar 🇮🇳 (@IM619_) February 11, 2020

Bagga all the time: Boycott this, boycott that, boycott isko, boycott usko..



Election time*

Delhi people: Boycott Bagga 😂😂#BaggaNeHagga #DelhiResults — Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) February 11, 2020

The Ballet is stronger than the Bullet.#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/OCsPfeaYNf — Mohammed Faizan (@faizanrizwan85) February 11, 2020

The Delhi election results proves only one thing, niether Constitution nor Ram Temple, niether Nationalism nor secularism, only thing that truely matter to people are 'bijli pani sadak education health'. Thank you @AamAadmiParty for showing this way. #DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiResults — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) February 11, 2020

When u r confident that "Chanakya" will change the game but in the end you get thullu.#DelhiElectionResults #Kejriwal #ManojTiwari pic.twitter.com/UMbCKxuBYr — RJ NIKKHIL VERMA (@nikkhil2508) February 11, 2020

Lessons from Delhi : Perform or Perish.

In a highly polarised election narrative, taking on the Mighty and winning with such big numbers is possible only if you have really “Performed well”.#DelhiResults — Shruthi H M । ಶ್ರುತಿ ಎಚ್ ಎಮ್ (@shruthihm1) February 11, 2020

I think the only people who thought BJP would win Delhi were the BJP. #DelhiElectionResults — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 11, 2020

Ye Dilli mera hai aur mein yaha ka Jaikant Shikre pic.twitter.com/tSHso7R9he — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) February 11, 2020

Congratulatory messages from other state chiefs have also started coming in after these huge numbers.