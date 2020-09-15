While many Indians still come to grips with the ban on PUBG, there's also been anticipation about the game replacing it, apparently titled FAU-G. One news channel recently tried to capitalise on that buzz, but got caught in the act.

ABP News aired clips of PUBG season 4 claiming it was a first look at Akshay Kumar's game FAU-G, otherwise known as Fearless And United-Guards.

AltNews co-found Pratik Sinha brought the gaffe to light, and people had a few things to say. 

Ah well, let's chalk it up to yet another muck-up by TV news channels.