While many Indians still come to grips with the ban on PUBG, there's also been anticipation about the game replacing it, apparently titled FAU-G. One news channel recently tried to capitalise on that buzz, but got caught in the act.
ABP News aired clips of PUBG season 4 claiming it was a first look at Akshay Kumar's game FAU-G, otherwise known as Fearless And United-Guards.
AltNews co-found Pratik Sinha brought the gaffe to light, and people had a few things to say.
Shameful— Bhupender Gupta (@buneesha) September 15, 2020
Inko sharam nahi aati..— abid farooq (@animabid) September 15, 2020
It’s not even a battle royale game as of now, hilarious these people are 😀— abhishek sharma (@abhijim21) September 15, 2020
Jab tak tv channels hai logo ka kat ta rahega— bhakt (@virajdave1) September 15, 2020
This people are tarnishing the name of the whole country. A 5 year old can do better reporting than them.— Varun (@airravata) September 15, 2020
Ah well, let's chalk it up to yet another muck-up by TV news channels.