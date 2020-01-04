The anti-CAA sentiment has been boiling for a while now, which has led to a spate of pro-CAA protests. As the movement has grown in size and voice, the efforts to impose the bill in the country have also been multiplied.

In order to drum up support, the BJP has now released a toll free number (8866288662) that the public can call to register their support for the Act.

BJP leader Anil Jain told the media,

This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law.

As soon as the news spread, several tweets started appearing with the same phone number, offering everything from jobs to discounts to sex. And even Netflix!

If someone's tryna love me or date me please now is the time I am free. Call me on 8866288662 — aNOushka (@attentionsucker) January 4, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to lure horny men to support CAA pic.twitter.com/adHI1gx1eV — Cyril Sam (@cyrilsam) January 4, 2020

Call For Free Pizza 🍕...



👇



8866288662 pic.twitter.com/EqNnA2zSNK — பகவான் பக்தி மடம் - Bhagwan Bhakti Math (@MCThevar) January 4, 2020

Job in HR ✔️

Free ride in a Mercedes ✔️

Air Force to your rescue ✔️

Quiz ✔️

Free daaru and chakna ✔️ pic.twitter.com/XdOknXYPEy — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile... Some don't feel like putting in that much effort also... pic.twitter.com/AxP9E83gSg — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 4, 2020

Is this really Vicky Kaushal's number - 8866288662 ?

Can someone please call and confirm? — Abhijeet J. (@DarrKeAage) January 4, 2020

It got so bad, Netflix even replied to one of fake tweets promising a free subscription.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

As ridiculous as it is, the fact remains that the numbers from this fabricated campaign can be used to convince people that there is, in fact, widespread support for the CAA. For now, if you see any offers on Twitter that seem a little too good to be true, they probably are.