Olympic medal winner and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Pary (BJP). According to NDTV, she is likely to campaign for the party ahead of the February 8 Delhi election.

Nehwal spoke to the press after joining the political party and said:

I have won medals for the country. I am very hard working and I love hard working persons. I can see Prime Minister Narendra Modi does so much for the country, I want to do something for the country with him... I draw a lot of inspiration from Narendra sir.

Mind you, the 29-year-old has already received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2016. She has also won over 24 international titles, including a bronze at the London Olympics in 2009.

Earlier, she had been criticised for tweeting something praising the PM, a tweet that was identical to several others.

Her jump to politics had been expected for a while after this tweet and many others praising the PM and the BJP, along with many others.