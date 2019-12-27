Bollywood and TV actor Kushal Punjabi, aged 37, was found dead in his Mumbai home.

Having acted in movies like Lakshya and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, the actor's death comes as a huge shock to the industry.

Mumbai: Television actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Pali Hill residence. Police has found a suicide note at his residence. Accidental Death Report (ADR) filed, further investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

The news was first shared by actor Karanvir Bohra who expressed shock on Punjabi's demise.

The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on Thursday night.

His last rites will be held in Mumbai today at 4 pm.

Kushal tied the knot with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015. The couple has a three-year-old son Kian.

He had posted a picture with his son just 22 hours prior to his death on Instagram.