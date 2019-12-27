Bollywood and TV actor Kushal Punjabi, aged 37, was found dead in his Mumbai home.
Mumbai: Television actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Pali Hill residence. Police has found a suicide note at his residence. Accidental Death Report (ADR) filed, further investigation underway— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019
The news was first shared by actor Karanvir Bohra who expressed shock on Punjabi's demise.
View this post on Instagram
Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya
The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai apartment on Thursday night.
Kushal tied the knot with his European girlfriend Audrey Dolhen in 2015. The couple has a three-year-old son Kian.