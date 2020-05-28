After recovering from COVID-19, nearly two months back, actor Zoa Morani had donated blood for plasma therapy trials at Nari hospital, for treating COVID-19 patients.

Today at Nair Hospital i donated blood for the ongoing Plasma therapy trials ( covid recovered blood can help other serious covid positive patients recover)Dr Shastri ,Dr Ramesh& team took all precautions & made feel very safe. Hope it works #IndiaFightsCorona 🤲🏽 #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/ko9n5sCBPV — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 9, 2020

This time, she again donated her blood for plasma therapy to help an in ICU patient recover.

She took to Twitter to make the announcement. She donated blood for the second time after recovery.

Plasma donation round 2 ! Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU , Note from my Doctor “hoping all recovered covid patients come out and donate their blood , u may be able to help someone” #NairHospital #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/GDoJ1n25te — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 26, 2020

She had tested positive after returning from Sri Lanka in March but, now she has recovered.

People have been praising her on social media for her courage and help.

That takes some courage and strength! Thank you☺️🙏🏻 https://t.co/ICKvMIHSU9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 26, 2020

Well done Zoa we are so proud of you 👍🏼👏🏼 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 26, 2020

You are outstanding god bless 🙏 — Asif Bhamla (@Asifbhamlaa) May 27, 2020

Good on you, Zoa 👏👏👏 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 26, 2020

May God bless you .... Hats off to you.... Salute — Danish Jainuddin Desai (@DJDesai2k20) May 26, 2020

So proud of u.

Ur real warrior.. Good work..

Pls take care of ur health too — MushtaqAnsari 🇮🇳#PotholeWarriors #FeedNeedy (@MushtaqAnsari80) May 27, 2020

God bless you, at this time and stage you are truly not less than 'GOD'.



Really respect and salute to your gesture. — Me Mumbaikar (@Vasanlokesh) May 26, 2020

Along with Zoa, her father and sister also tested positive for coronavirus in April. All of them have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative.