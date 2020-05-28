After recovering from COVID-19, nearly two months back, actor Zoa Morani had donated blood for plasma therapy trials at Nari hospital, for treating COVID-19 patients. 

This time, she again donated her blood for plasma therapy to help an in ICU patient recover. 

She took to Twitter to make the announcement. She donated blood for the second time after recovery. 

She had tested positive after returning from Sri Lanka in March but, now she has recovered. 

People have been praising her on social media for her courage and help. 

Along with Zoa, her father and sister also tested positive for coronavirus in April. All of them have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative. 