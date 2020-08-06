Yesterday, at the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, PM Modi addressed the public during the ground-breaking ceremony. And in his address, he mistakenly referred to CM of UP as Aditya Yoginath.
Who is Aditya Yoginath? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Fgpd1HtWdQ— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) August 5, 2020
Now we've all been there. But for Twitterati, this was too good an opportunity to pass:
Modiji called Yogi Adityanath as Aditya Yoginath and Donald Trump as Doland trump...— dr.sarcastic (@drsarcastic2) August 5, 2020
Le* Yogiji and Trump:- pic.twitter.com/8Yhaqctos5
Modiji after saying "Aditya Yoginath" pic.twitter.com/tinHRDHZoy— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 5, 2020
Aditya Yoginath R8 Now - pic.twitter.com/EuEuQznZdo— atmanirbhar faijal khan (@faijalkhantroll) August 5, 2020
When you are the serial name changer and one day someone changes your name. Karma striking hard on #YogiAdityanath 😆— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 5, 2020
Is Aditya Yoginath the long lost brother of Neolardo Da Vinci from a Danmohan Mesai film?— Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) August 5, 2020
When you change others name but someone changes yours— Pawan Bhakar (@BhakarPawan) August 5, 2020
Aditya Yoginath pic.twitter.com/3kKEmbwhpp
Good news to everyone .....— Samajikcharcha (@samajikcharcha) August 5, 2020
Old god ...New mandir ..old CM ..new name
Modiji : aditya yoginath pic.twitter.com/j7TDnhjaal
WHEN MODIJI PRONOUNCED YOGI ADITYANATH NAME AS Aditya yogiNath #AdityaYogiNath— TUSHAR SANGHVI (@SANGHVITUSHAR) August 5, 2020
LE DOLUND TRUMP :- pic.twitter.com/0OUor8WfWB
Aditya Yoginath be like: pic.twitter.com/Xpu0SoDek1— Kuldeep (@iamkuldeepp) August 5, 2020
#पूर्णब्रह्म_कबीरपरमेश्वर#JaiShriRam— THAKUR HARSH SOAM (@100om_harsh) August 5, 2020
When you are famous for changing the names and Modi ji changes your name
into " Aditya Yoginath " pic.twitter.com/M2jl9QF5wb
Modi ji after saying Aditya YogiNath : pic.twitter.com/p3jdQdHbED— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) August 5, 2020
#JaiShriRam #RamMandirAyodhya— प से...Pathey ☕ (@paa_they) August 5, 2020
When Modi ji changes your name
into "Aditya Yoginath" pic.twitter.com/QnW2JePP9B
Suddenness!— Subham Banerjee - Forever RaGa (INC) (@secular2020) August 5, 2020
The Sheer Suddenness Of The Move! The Unexpected Nature Of The Move! The Unpredictability Of The Move!
The Fact Is Alike Trump Came To Know His Real Name Was 'Dolaan Trum'.
Yogi Adityanath Acquainted His Authentic Name Is Not Ajay Bisht Rather It's Aditya Yoginath. pic.twitter.com/xdSaHuCmFd
Modiji called Yogi Adityanath as Aditya Yoginath and Donald Trump as Doland trump...— dr.sarcastic (@drsarcastic2) August 5, 2020
Le* Yogiji and Trump:- pic.twitter.com/uDXulXI48T
What's in a name? Memes!