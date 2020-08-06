Yesterday, at the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, PM Modi addressed the public during the ground-breaking ceremony. And in his address, he mistakenly referred to CM of UP as Aditya Yoginath.

Who is Aditya Yoginath? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Fgpd1HtWdQ — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) August 5, 2020

Now we've all been there. But for Twitterati, this was too good an opportunity to pass:

Yogi Adityanath was known for changing names.



Today Modi ji changed his name- ADITYA YOGINATH 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YPDUXiCEjX — VK18_ABD17 🇮🇳 (@VK18_ABD17) August 5, 2020

Modi ji after saying :

(Donald trump - DOLAND TRUMP

And

Yogi Adityanath - Aditya YoGiNAtH) pic.twitter.com/14FNDBRiDV — 👻Mr_Memer🌟 (@Bsdk_memer_hu) August 6, 2020

Aditya Yoginath R8 Now - pic.twitter.com/EuEuQznZdo — atmanirbhar faijal khan (@faijalkhantroll) August 5, 2020

When you are the serial name changer and one day someone changes your name. Karma striking hard on #YogiAdityanath 😆 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) August 5, 2020

I have a joke on Aditya Yoginath but someone just asked me 'who is he?' — Swati Joshi Pant (स्वाति जाेशी पंत) (@sp_ntl) August 5, 2020

Weed Energy???



Aditya Yoginath!!! Watch till the end😹😹 pic.twitter.com/bnwFaJhQhx — RebeLLiouS™️ (@flawsome_guy) August 5, 2020

Is Aditya Yoginath the long lost brother of Neolardo Da Vinci from a Danmohan Mesai film? — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) August 5, 2020

When you change others name but someone changes yours

Aditya Yoginath pic.twitter.com/3kKEmbwhpp — Pawan Bhakar (@BhakarPawan) August 5, 2020

Good news to everyone .....



Old god ...New mandir ..old CM ..new name

Modiji : aditya yoginath pic.twitter.com/j7TDnhjaal — Samajikcharcha (@samajikcharcha) August 5, 2020

WHEN MODIJI PRONOUNCED YOGI ADITYANATH NAME AS Aditya yogiNath #AdityaYogiNath



LE DOLUND TRUMP :- pic.twitter.com/0OUor8WfWB — TUSHAR SANGHVI (@SANGHVITUSHAR) August 5, 2020

Modiji pronounces "Aditya Yoginath" in front of whole nation..



Le Yogiji: pic.twitter.com/DjuQ0Ipfxc — Dr. Predator (@I_m_whitewalker) August 5, 2020

#पूर्णब्रह्म_कबीरपरमेश्वर#JaiShriRam



When you are famous for changing the names and Modi ji changes your name

into " Aditya Yoginath " pic.twitter.com/M2jl9QF5wb — THAKUR HARSH SOAM (@100om_harsh) August 5, 2020

Modi ji after saying Aditya YogiNath : pic.twitter.com/p3jdQdHbED — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) August 5, 2020

Aditya Yoginath!!! 😦😦😬

Now my question is:-( pic.twitter.com/4YjLUggORk — Sameer (@Sameer_shaik009) August 5, 2020

yogi Adityanath is famous for changing names.

But prime minister changed his name to aditya yoginath.

PM be like:

😂 pic.twitter.com/ch7wFYVBe5 — Jiyan Prajapati (At home) (@it_s_jiyan) August 5, 2020

Suddenness!

The Sheer Suddenness Of The Move! The Unexpected Nature Of The Move! The Unpredictability Of The Move!



The Fact Is Alike Trump Came To Know His Real Name Was 'Dolaan Trum'.

Yogi Adityanath Acquainted His Authentic Name Is Not Ajay Bisht Rather It's Aditya Yoginath. pic.twitter.com/xdSaHuCmFd — Subham Banerjee - Forever RaGa (INC) (@secular2020) August 5, 2020

What's in a name? Memes!