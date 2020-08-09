Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture on Instagram sharing that she and Nick Jonas have adopted a rescue puppy named Panda a few weeks ago.
The couple has always been literal goals but this time they have set a good precedent of adopting pets rather than shopping.
Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶 BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂 😉 @ginothegerman @pandathepunk @nickjonas @hollywood_huskies
Priyanka shared a few photos of her 'new family portrait', introducing the world to Panda.
This sets forward a great example for people because adopting gives rescued animals a chance at life. It also curbs down the malicious practice of breeding which puts many animals at risk.