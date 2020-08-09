Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture on Instagram sharing that she and Nick Jonas have adopted a rescue puppy named Panda a few weeks ago.

The couple has always been literal goals but this time they have set a good precedent of adopting pets rather than shopping.

Priyanka shared a few photos of her 'new family portrait', introducing the world to Panda.

This sets forward a great example for people because adopting gives rescued animals a chance at life. It also curbs down the malicious practice of breeding which puts many animals at risk.