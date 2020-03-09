Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations in our country but, if you've been there you may have noticed massive number of stray dogs on the streets. So, to deal with that a new initiative has been launched to help the stray dogs.
In order to deal with the rise in stray dog population, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a Street Dog Adoption and Management Programme that offers some attractive incentives for anyone who finds a forever home for a stray dog.
According to MC estimates, there are around 2,000-2,500 stray dogs within the municipal limits of Shimla, and approximately 60 cases of dog bites are reported every month.https://t.co/LTj8VKr1O5— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) March 8, 2020
Under this initiative, anyone who adopts a stray dog will be exempted from garbage fee collection and they will also get free parking spots. However, its implementation hasn't been done yet.
Till date, 155 dogs have been adopted in the city – 83 by individuals and 72 by communities such as Beopar Mandals/ NGOs/ Resident Welfare Associations etc. It’s mostly animal lovers who have come forward to adopt the dogs.