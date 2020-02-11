AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's signature muffler look has been a favourite topic for memes and jokes. But, now a young boy dressed up as Kejriwal is winning hearts on the internet.
An adorable picture of a young boy dressed in an AAP cap, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover with Kejri's signature muffler is doing rounds on the internet and we have to say, this munchkin is nailing the look.
Even AAP was impressed by this young copycat so they tweeted his image on their social media page and captioned it "Mufflerman."
Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
The internet certainly couldn't ignore something this adorable and this is what they had to say:
Sooooooo cute 💗— Aarti 💓 (@aartic02) February 11, 2020
He will be the CM one day. 😍#DelhiResults— Pramod Gupta (@PramodG96346806) February 11, 2020
Mophlar Men pic.twitter.com/oFrpjKgQY4
बाल अरविन्द— Himanshu Kumar (@himquantum) February 11, 2020
Very Cute....— CA Sumit Gupta (@007sg) February 11, 2020
Very cute yarrrr....— Mohd ashif (@Mohdash95685397) February 11, 2020
yes he will be the cm one day.— Manoj Kumar (@manojdanuk) February 11, 2020
after this results😀😀
Picture of the day 😘— ARABINDA (@ArabindaJoshi) February 11, 2020
The cutest thing on internet today— Rima Madhuri Neeraj Sameer Kathale Jawale (@RimaNeeraj) February 11, 2020
सबसे प्यारी तस्वीर— Rahul 🇮🇳🐦 (@Rahul70718155) February 11, 2020
Cho cute 😍🤗— Neha Samee (@nehasamee11) February 11, 2020
Kitna cute hai ye...— AMAAN ALI (@amaanali1989) February 11, 2020
How cute is this little muffler man 👌— eyecandygautam (@eyecandygautam) February 11, 2020
Nannhi kaejriwal ✌️— Rakesh Kumar (@RakeshK62043368) February 11, 2020
AAP might be winning seats in Delhi but, Chota Kejriwal is definitely winning hearts.