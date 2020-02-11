AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's signature muffler look has been a favourite topic for memes and jokes. But, now a young boy dressed up as Kejriwal is winning hearts on the internet.

An adorable picture of a young boy dressed in an AAP cap, a painted-on moustache, a maroon pullover with Kejri's signature muffler is doing rounds on the internet and we have to say, this munchkin is nailing the look.



Even AAP was impressed by this young copycat so they tweeted his image on their social media page and captioned it "Mufflerman."

The internet certainly couldn't ignore something this adorable and this is what they had to say:

Sooooooo cute 💗 — Aarti 💓 (@aartic02) February 11, 2020

He will be the CM one day. 😍#DelhiResults



Mophlar Men pic.twitter.com/oFrpjKgQY4 — Pramod Gupta (@PramodG96346806) February 11, 2020

Adorable😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Ankita Shah (@Ankita_Shah8) February 11, 2020

😍😍😍 — Partibha Singh AAP 💙🇮🇳 (@Partibha_Singh) February 11, 2020

बाल अरविन्द — Himanshu Kumar (@himquantum) February 11, 2020

Very Cute.... — CA Sumit Gupta (@007sg) February 11, 2020

Very cute yarrrr.... — Mohd ashif (@Mohdash95685397) February 11, 2020

yes he will be the cm one day.



after this results😀😀 — Manoj Kumar (@manojdanuk) February 11, 2020

Picture of the day 😘 — ARABINDA (@ArabindaJoshi) February 11, 2020

The cutest thing on internet today — Rima Madhuri Neeraj Sameer Kathale Jawale (@RimaNeeraj) February 11, 2020

Cho cute 😍🤗 — Neha Samee (@nehasamee11) February 11, 2020

Kitna cute hai ye... — AMAAN ALI (@amaanali1989) February 11, 2020

How cute is this little muffler man 👌 — eyecandygautam (@eyecandygautam) February 11, 2020

छोटा युगपुरुष — Sonali Kukreti (@sonalikukreti_) February 11, 2020

Muflarman has brushed the hate politics aside.

Way to go — Fayzee (@real_fai) February 11, 2020

Nannhi kaejriwal ✌️ — Rakesh Kumar (@RakeshK62043368) February 11, 2020

AAP might be winning seats in Delhi but, Chota Kejriwal is definitely winning hearts.