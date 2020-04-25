It is said that Gods never let down people who remember them with pure heart. So we think whatever this little guy asked for, was granted to him. Also, well, to his T-Rex because it also prayed.

In a clip that is now going viral, an adorable kid from Malaysia can be seen offering namaaz with his toy dinosaur, making it bow down every time other family members do.

*Oh my heart*

Allahu dinosaur pun kena solat. Salam tarawih guys . Salam ramadhan al mubarak 🙊 pic.twitter.com/t4wsstO0xA — . (@didieey_) April 23, 2020

This is just the sweetest thing ever and to no one's surprise, the video has garnered over 1 million views on Twitter itself.

All namaz must include dinosaurs. — Tashmia_Owen (@dancinginshado) April 24, 2020

Hopefully he can get a Dino sized Lunghi for the next salaat. 😄 — Tinfoyal (@Tinfoyal) April 24, 2020

And this new-found popularity is taking him places as the video has now made it to TV News.

Just the cutest.