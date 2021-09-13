Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, people across the world have been talking about the life of women in the country. How they are forced to live under strict restrictions in the garb of Islamic law.

This brave Afghan woman told me:

“I was broken when I first heard the Taliban took over but I told myself I shouldn’t give up my fight for my rights. I decided to take to the streets with about 40 or 50 other women & publicly challenge the Taliban. No fear, now we are united. pic.twitter.com/RAns89KmYX — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 7, 2021

From what they wear to where they work and how they educate themselves, the Taliban is al set to change the face of Afghanistan. The country and its people were not what we see or hear today.

It was different. Progressively different. Recently Afghan women took to Twitter to showcase what the traditional Afghan attire looked like as opposed to the one (burqas and niqab) imposed by the Taliban.

My mom (with me in her belly), my khalas, and my sisters in Afghanistan dresses 🇦🇫🏔 #donottouchmyclothes #afghanistanwomen #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/P7i9bb0Em7 — ariana delawari (@arianadelawari) September 13, 2021

Me wearing traditional Afghan attire in Kabul. This is Afghan culture and this is how Afghan women dress. @RoxanaBahar1 pic.twitter.com/fUZSqy4rRK — Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi (@WasHasNaz) September 12, 2021

This is Afghan culture. I am wearing a traditional Afghan dress. #AfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/HJZKdZJwZV — Aima Khan (@aima_kh) September 12, 2021

Afghan women have started online campaign to protest Taliban's dress code. They post their photos with their traditional clothes and use #DoNotTouchMyClothes , #AfghanistanCulture and #AfghanWomen tags. pic.twitter.com/75EY5EYOMK — sibghat ullah (@sibghat51539988) September 12, 2021

This is Afghan culture. My traditional dress #AfghanWomen



Thank you to Dr @RoxanaBahar1 for the inspiration.



Our cultural attire is not the dementor outfits the Taliban have women wearing. pic.twitter.com/i9wFASfWR6 — Peymana Assad 🏔 (@Peymasad) September 12, 2021

Black attire, Burqa, and Niqab are not and never been part of the Afghan Culture.



Here's a few different types of traditional Afghan attire for women. It's colourful, modest, practical, and more importantly beautiful.#AfghanistanCulture #AfghanWomen #TalibanTerror https://t.co/OYs89B24LC pic.twitter.com/s8hq0CWaij — Zahra Sultani | زارا سلطانی (@zahrasultani_) September 12, 2021

It's an entire campaign on Twitter with the aim of protesting against the Taliban diktats and curbing women's freedom of speech and expression.

This is Afghan culture. I am wearing a traditional Afghan dress. #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/DrRzgyXPvm — Dr. Bahar Jalali (@RoxanaBahar1) September 12, 2021

I thought about whether I should join this campaign & share vibrant photos of our traditional clothing when women back home are stripped of their choices & our people are getting massacred but this how we keep our traditions alive! #DoNotTouchMyClothes#AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/JT8VXQBwYk — Elaha (she/her) (@dressingsonnets) September 12, 2021

I wear my traditional Afghan dress proudly.



It's colourful and beautiful.



Not at all like the images you saw circulating yesterday.



Thank you @RoxanaBahar1 who's encouraging us #AfghanWomen to share the beauty of #AfghanistanCulture. pic.twitter.com/OAyNhku78l — Tahmina Aziz (@tahmina_aziz) September 12, 2021

This is another traditional Afghan dress from a different part of Afghanistan. I was a teenager in this pic. We will not let our culture to be appropriated by those who want to erase us. #DoNotTouchMyClothes #AfghanistanCulture pic.twitter.com/dMwnBS7vuT — Dr. Bahar Jalali (@RoxanaBahar1) September 12, 2021

Love seeing so many #Afghan women posting photos wearing colourful clothes in response to the black garments at #Kabul university yesterday. Here are a few more. #colorsofafghanistan pic.twitter.com/AaR7j3JLgl — Stefanie Glinski (@stephglinski) September 12, 2021

This is Afghan culture. My traditional dress #AfghanWomen



Our cultural attire is not the dementor outfits the Taliban have women wearing. pic.twitter.com/ADEpg6l6rV — Hasiba Atakpal (@Hasiba_Atakpal) September 12, 2021

This is Afghan culture. My traditional dress #AfghanWomen



Thank you to Dr @RoxanaBahar1 for the inspiration.



Our cultural attire is not the dementor outfits the Taliban have women wearing. Pass it on and show the world that Afghanistan has it own beautiful culture too. pic.twitter.com/HZnWAKTM59 — Safiya Wazir — NH State Representative (@WazirNh) September 13, 2021

Someone even shared a portrait of Afghan women in colourful traditional attire.

A portrait in our cultural room showing Afghan women in traditional Afghan attire and doing traditional AFG dance called Attan. Our talented @MalaliBashir sketched it. pic.twitter.com/HdmT2VnYcm — Javid Ahmad Qaem (@JavidQaem) September 13, 2021

It seems that the burqa was never a part of women's clothing in Afghanistan. Women wore all sorts of colourful clothes. What have we done to the country and its women?