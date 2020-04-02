After announcing a nation-wide lockdown, in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, PM Modi will now address the nation through a video message at 9 AM tomorrow. 

Source: NDTV

PM Modi announced the same via Twitter but did not provide any further information as to what the message will entail. However, he held a video conference with CMs today to discuss the spread of the virus and other measures. 

Currently, despite all efforts by the healthcare sector, cases of Coronavirus are on a rise. As of date, over 2000 active cases have been identified in India. 