After announcing a nation-wide lockdown, in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, PM Modi will now address the nation through a video message at 9 AM tomorrow.

PM Modi announced the same via Twitter but did not provide any further information as to what the message will entail. However, he held a video conference with CMs today to discuss the spread of the virus and other measures.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.



कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Currently, despite all efforts by the healthcare sector, cases of Coronavirus are on a rise. As of date, over 2000 active cases have been identified in India.