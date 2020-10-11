But, it's not just Baba Ka Dhaba that needs our help, there are many others who run small, local businesses to earn a living.
Now, people from all walks of life have taken to various social media platforms to rally for these street vendors and individuals who've suffered losses during the lockdown and due to the ongoing pandemic.
1. This 65-year-old woman from Raipur sells chole bhature for ₹20.
She is in dire need of our support as she is struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic.
Address: In front of LIC building, Pandri, Raipur
2. Nanda Saika has a small food stall where he makes and sells chicken pakoras, alu chops and few more items in Assam.
And, he does all this with his one good hand.
3. This 90-year-old man who sells kanji vada in Agra lost his earnings and savings due to the pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, he earns only ₹200-₹300 per day.
Address: Professors colony, Kamla nagar, Agra
My kanji bada wale uncle 😁 He has been selling kanji badas for almost 40 years and as of today, he is 90 years old. Because of this pandemic he gets to earn only ₹250-₹300 in a day. His stall is in professors colony, Kamla nagar, Agra, near desire Bakery. I’ve been here earlier also and I hope you guys also come here, eat and help him as much as you can. You’ll find him here everyday, from 5:30pm. Also, if you know such places in Agra, DM me. I will try to meet and help them all and will tell everyone about them. All of us should help those in need. Start from your own area, your city and then see how it all changes and let’s try to highlight every story we are able to. #vocalforlocal #vocal #old #viral #supportlocal #foodvideo #viralvideos
4. This elderly man has a small food stall in Faridabad where he offers yummy pakoras.
He hasn't been able to earn much, given the current scenario. In case you're wondering, the name of his food stall is 'Bengali pakode wala'.
Address: Sector 3, Huda market, Faridabad
अब 'chain' शुरू हुई है, तो इसे रुकने मत दो,साथियों (फरीदाबाद वाले दोस्तों हो सके तो जरूर जाना) Share with your friends 🙏🙏 Location:- सैक्टर-3, हुड्डा मार्केट फ़रीदाबाद के बंगाली पकौड़ा वाला। इन बुज़ुर्ग दंपत्ति का केवल एक बेटा है जो 90 प्रतिशत Disable है। pandemic ने इनकी गुजर बसर पर भी बहुत बुरा असर किया है। कृपया एक बार जरूर जाएं औऱ पकौड़ो का लुफ्त उठाएं। #babakadhaba #bangalipakodewala #faridabad #hariyana #delhi #dilwalokidelhi #competitive_world_2020 #gk_world_2020 #noblecause #pandemic #covid19 #Covid19India #humanityfirst #humanity #humanitarian #request #smile #love
5. This woman runs 'Mausi ka dhaba' in Gujarat but, she's low on customers due to the pandemic.
What's on the menu? She offers chai, coffee, bataka poha, roti-sabji & dal-chawal.
Just like baba ka dhaba, this is mausi ka dhaba and there are 10,000+ like them ... we have to be a voice for all of them and let's support our locals and small businesses! Address: Opposite Sulemani Complex, Rv Desai Road, Pratapnagar Vadodara, Gujarat. She makes : chai / coffee , bataka poha, roti Sabji & dal-chawal ❤❤❤ #babakadhaba #vadodara #baroda #vadodaranews #gujarat #gujaratnews #barodanews #vadodaranewsonline #coronavirus #coronaupdate #gj06 #needyoursupportvadodara #vadodara_news
6. Ravi, from Noida had to start a food stall after losing his job in a multinational corporation due to Covid-19.
Noida: A man starts food stall after losing job due to COVID-19, in Sector-19. Ravi says, "I was working at a multinational corporation in a tour & travels sector & used to earn well. After losing job, it was very difficult to run my family so I started this stall." (10.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/N4aMsKfQrU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020
7. 65-year-old Jitu Kaka, who runs a small sandwich shop in Ahmedabad needs aid and support.
Jitu kaka is low on income due to the pandemic. The name of his stall is Jayveer Sandwich where he serves a variety of sandwiches. There's chaat on the menu also.
Address: Commerce Six Rd, opp. Tushar Complex, Kamla Society, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad
Jitu kaka is 65+, runs small food joint in Navrangpura. Humble, Joyful but not earning as deserving.— Maulik Modi (@TrulyMaulik) October 10, 2020
Please go, taste his delicious, hygienic food and you'll surely be glad of both taste and satisfaction of help. https://t.co/mFCrGiwXtI#HelpTheNeedy#BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/Y1k8vmtGKq
8. This elderly woman from Kerala runs a dhaba to feed her family.
But, now she is struggling to get customers and that's affecting her livelihood.
Address: Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad
Kerala Story : This old lady runs a Dhaba in order to feed her family. She doesn't have customers & struggles to earn. It’s resilient and delicious Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad.— Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) October 10, 2020
After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman. #BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/DL3n4VddA8
9. These local vendors who make diyas also need assistance and support.
This festive season, pledge to support small vendors as they need a source of income to earn a living.
#BABAKADHABA trend is on. I thought that i should remind you about these #BABA and #DADI also. #Diwali2020 is coming. Let's hope that they get sweets too. #BuyLocal. Give them a reason to smile. #ThisDiwaliGoDesi #diwali #बाबा_का_ढाबा pic.twitter.com/8mhy8uGr9Z— Digvijay P Singh🇮🇳 (@iam_digvijay) October 8, 2020
Do your bit and spread the word.