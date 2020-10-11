The power of social media remains unmatched. After people came to the rescue of Baba ka Dhaba, the street found joint in Delhi's Malviya Nagar run by an old couple, it has now been listed on Zomato.

But, it's not just Baba Ka Dhaba that needs our help, there are many others who run small, local businesses to earn a living.

Now, people from all walks of life have taken to various social media platforms to rally for these street vendors and individuals who've suffered losses during the lockdown and due to the ongoing pandemic.

1. This 65-year-old woman from Raipur sells chole bhature for ₹20.

She is in dire need of our support as she is struggling to make ends meet due to the pandemic.

Address: In front of LIC building, Pandri, Raipur

2. Nanda Saika has a small food stall where he makes and sells chicken pakoras, alu chops and few more items in Assam.

And, he does all this with his one good hand.

Address: Lokhra, Near Bhargav hotel, Guwahati

3. This 90-year-old man who sells kanji vada in Agra lost his earnings and savings due to the pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, he earns only ₹200-₹300 per day.

Address: Professors colony, Kamla nagar, Agra

4. This elderly man has a small food stall in Faridabad where he offers yummy pakoras.

He hasn't been able to earn much, given the current scenario. In case you're wondering, the name of his food stall is 'Bengali pakode wala'.

Address: Sector 3, Huda market, Faridabad

5. This woman runs 'Mausi ka dhaba' in Gujarat but, she's low on customers due to the pandemic.

What's on the menu? She offers chai, coffee, bataka poha, roti-sabji & dal-chawal.

Address: Opposite Sulemani Complex, Pratapnagar Vadodara, Gujarat

6. Ravi, from Noida had to start a food stall after losing his job in a multinational corporation due to Covid-19.

Address: Block A, Sector 19, Noida

Noida: A man starts food stall after losing job due to COVID-19, in Sector-19. Ravi says, "I was working at a multinational corporation in a tour & travels sector & used to earn well. After losing job, it was very difficult to run my family so I started this stall." (10.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/N4aMsKfQrU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

7. 65-year-old Jitu Kaka, who runs a small sandwich shop in Ahmedabad needs aid and support.

Jitu kaka is low on income due to the pandemic. The name of his stall is Jayveer Sandwich where he serves a variety of sandwiches. There's chaat on the menu also.

Address: Commerce Six Rd, opp. Tushar Complex, Kamla Society, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad

Jitu kaka is 65+, runs small food joint in Navrangpura. Humble, Joyful but not earning as deserving.



Please go, taste his delicious, hygienic food and you'll surely be glad of both taste and satisfaction of help. https://t.co/mFCrGiwXtI#HelpTheNeedy#BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/Y1k8vmtGKq — Maulik Modi (@TrulyMaulik) October 10, 2020

8. This elderly woman from Kerala runs a dhaba to feed her family.

But, now she is struggling to get customers and that's affecting her livelihood.

Address: Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad

Kerala Story : This old lady runs a Dhaba in order to feed her family. She doesn't have customers & struggles to earn. It’s resilient and delicious Parvathyamma’s eatery at Karimba, near Mannarkkad.

After Baba ka Dhaba, Keralites turn to help this elderly woman. #BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/DL3n4VddA8 — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) October 10, 2020

9. These local vendors who make diyas also need assistance and support.

This festive season, pledge to support small vendors as they need a source of income to earn a living.

Do your bit and spread the word.