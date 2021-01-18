Breakups can be difficult. But this 21-year-old from Dehradun found a unique way to deal with his.

He opened a tea-joint by the name: Dil Tuta Aashiq-Chai Wala.

After breaking up with his girlfriend of high school during lockdown, Divyanshu Batra remained depressed for around 6 months. He spent time playing PUBG.

One day he decided to end the mourning and thought of opening a cafe with a catchy name. A cafe that told the tale of his heartbreak and which people would relate to.

In conversation with HT, he spoke about his father's skepticism about the idea:

My mother was very supportive but my father was not convinced with the name of the cafe. But one day, one of his friends who was unaware that the cafe is mine, praised the food and its ambience. Then my dad got convinced that I am doing something productive.

Talking about his intention behind opening the cafe, Divyanshu said that he wanted people to visit his cafe and share their tales of heartbreak so that he can help them overcome this and move on.

I am even succeeding in this as many are now coming by seeing the cafe's name and sharing their break-up stories with me.

Netizens are also commending the concept behind the cafe.

Dil Tuta kya Aashiq? Go to this cafe in Dehradun... 💔☕️ https://t.co/X99pPHfJYn — SHAWAN SARKAR (@ShawanSarkar) January 17, 2021

Divyanshu currently manages the cafe with his younger brother Rahul Batra and plans to expand to Haridwar, soon.