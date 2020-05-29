An earthquake of magnitude 4.5, with its epicentre in Rohtak, Haryana, was felt in Delhi today.

Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had epicentre in Rohtak in Haryana: National Centre for Seismology — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2020

Tremors felt in Delhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2020

It is the fifth time, in less than two months, that earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi. Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say:

Mask pehen ke bhaagna hai ki nahi. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 29, 2020

Earthquake epicenter found on twitter timeline. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 29, 2020

After #earthquake coming again & again

Delhi NCR peoples now be like : pic.twitter.com/8gEWbMF3tI — Anjani Kumar (@AnjaniK51687097) May 29, 2020

abhi locusts gaye nahi

2020 ne earthquake bhi de diya — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) May 29, 2020

The term "Survival of the fittest" was coined for 2020. #EarthQuake — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 29, 2020

#earthquake in Delhi and locust are approaching....

Le nature to Delhi be like pic.twitter.com/B9VeqyWPXo — siddharth gupta (@sid6897) May 29, 2020

Delhiite😂😂

Corona to #earthquake , after ppl came out of their houses: pic.twitter.com/wDi22cJCm7 — Hass Bsdk Hass (@hass_bsdk_hass) May 29, 2020

God looking at delhi and thinking :



Corona, storm, heavy rain , #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/mVAh55asfh — Riya (@jhampakjhum) May 29, 2020

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR.#earthquake #EarthquakeDelhi

Year 2020 to all of us : pic.twitter.com/VS0edBditN — Saraswat™ 🇮🇳 (@theSocial_Guy) May 29, 2020

#earthquake



Earthquake felt thrice within One month



Peoples - pic.twitter.com/af3yXWlQGE — 𝙎𝙝𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙢 ✨ ∂̷є̷¢̷є̷η̷т̷ ̷в̷σ̷у̷ (@Intrepid_SK) May 29, 2020

#Earthquake Every Week Comes In Delhi



Delhi People to Earthquake : pic.twitter.com/S43BRrj17B — Epic_Boy★ (@Vishalrajput103) May 29, 2020

Its high time to help each other instead of abusing and fighting.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/PqS2SiD7qK — Norbert Elekes (@Indian_Thug_) May 29, 2020

I thought News Anchors would find a way to blame this on Pakistan. #Earthquake https://t.co/36HfQjdx3g — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 29, 2020

Me- How will I die if I am not going out in this pandemic?



Le god- #earthquake pic.twitter.com/qiKe3PKtAo — Sankalp (@sankalpx) May 29, 2020

#earthquake Australia bush fire,

Corona,

Locust Attack in india,

Gas leak

Earthquake at regular intervals

Nature: pic.twitter.com/RqJ5e3H5Ko — Vaibhav Kuntal (@TryVaibhav) May 29, 2020

What a year!