Amidst the monsoons and climatic impact in various parts of the world, these visuals from China's floods are devastating. The central Henan province in China witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years. So far, China has received 617.1 mm rainfall between Saturday to Tuesday, which is the same as the annual average rainfall in the city. 

"Climate change has made extreme weather like heat waves and floods more frequent and more deadly in the past 20 years," said Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy campaigner Liu Junyan.

According to the reports, nearly, 1.24 million people were affected by the floods and as many as 1,60,000 were evacuated. Atleast 25 people have lost their life and 500 people rescued in Henan.

"25 people have died in Henan province and more than a dozen cities are affected. President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that there had been "significant loss of life and damage to property"

We pray for the people who have lost their lives and hope for things to normalize soon.