Amidst the monsoons and climatic impact in various parts of the world, these visuals from China's floods are devastating. The central Henan province in China witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years. So far, China has received 617.1 mm rainfall between Saturday to Tuesday, which is the same as the annual average rainfall in the city.

"Climate change has made extreme weather like heat waves and floods more frequent and more deadly in the past 20 years," said Greenpeace East Asia climate and energy campaigner Liu Junyan.

According to the reports, nearly, 1.24 million people were affected by the floods and as many as 1,60,000 were evacuated. Atleast 25 people have lost their life and 500 people rescued in Henan.

"25 people have died in Henan province and more than a dozen cities are affected. President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that there had been "significant loss of life and damage to property"

These horrifying videos and pictures show the destruction that has happened in China.

Life and death moment: a woman was rescued from flood waters by several people through a rope in Zhengzhou, which has been hit by torrential rains that have killed 12 people. pic.twitter.com/COvByKSd6Q — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 21, 2021

Breaking: Major flooding is occurring due to heavy rain in Zhengzhou, China. The city recorded the highest single-day rainfall on record. pic.twitter.com/hiEAWjYd78 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 20, 2021

Dramatic scenes in the Chinese city of #Zhengzhou of people trapped in the worst flooding the city has seen in decades. 12 people are confirmed dead, most died in submerged subway stations. No power and water in many parts of the city. 10,000 firefighters and soldiers deployed. pic.twitter.com/g5eEim5n7H — Katrina Yu (@Katmyu) July 21, 2021

The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them. pic.twitter.com/zZMKxvAGAX — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

Dramatic climate impacts continue around the world. Zhengzhou in China has seen the highest daily rainfall since weather records began, receiving the equivalent of 8 months of rain in a single day. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/7dtyHLUD6J — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) July 21, 2021

The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University is apparently dealing with a power outage, there are cries for help by netizens on social media to help with resources to rescue patients. (These are not verified news reports, waiting for official news reports on this.) pic.twitter.com/uyAIvzAxb5 — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

The central Chinese city of #Zhengzhou has been lashed by record rainstorms, causing severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions, power outages and civilian casualties. First-responders have started the emergency rescue work. pic.twitter.com/6PSVO2rTY2 — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 20, 2021

150 kids and teachers of a kindergarten in Zhengzhou rescued pic.twitter.com/lKDxvvtmrI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 21, 2021

Henan province, China. At a metro station in the capital city Zhengzhou after a downpour of rain. pic.twitter.com/yyR84Ayx3L — FkXijinpoop (@gchang1020) July 20, 2021

People evacuating from Zhengzhou flood, China pic.twitter.com/4xNJz67e0a — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) July 21, 2021

We pray for the people who have lost their lives and hope for things to normalize soon.