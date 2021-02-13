Following the avalanche on Sunday that left at least 200 people dead, a dangerous lake has formed by the debris. High-resolution satellite camera images have confirmed the exact spot where this lake has formed.

According to NDTV, scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) among others are working on ideas to prevent another disaster should water gush out of a leak.

An artificial Lake has formed on river #Rishiganga in #Chamoli Dist #Uttarakhand with length of 350 m height of 60 m with slope of 10deg. Video showing the lakse is uploaded. pic.twitter.com/nNRzVrExlX — Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) February 12, 2021

Speaking more about the issue, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said:

This matter has been taken cognizance of. As we speak, teams are already on the way to the lakeside to assess the situation, take a review. Earlier in the morning, teams have overflown the area in choppers and found out... Even drones, unmanned flights, stakeholder agencies are doing the review of the exact situation on the ground... There's concerted effort to see what's on ground, make an assessment, and follow it up with appropriate action. We're on the job.

According to reports, the lake is the size of three football fields. Images from Wednesday show the extent of the water build-up surrounded by a wall of debris. However, it could be possible that the water could cause leaks in the wall, weakening it enough for a proper breach.