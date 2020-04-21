After Goa, Manipur has now been declared coronavirus free. The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh tweeted that both the patients in the state who were infected by Covid-19 had fully recovered and had also tested negative for the virus, making it the second state to be coronavirus-free.

I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown @PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2020

One of the patients was a 65- year- old man who had contracted the virus from one of the hotspots in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and tested positive. The first person who tested positive in Manipur was a 23-year-old girl student who had returned from the United Kingdom.

Both of them are now self-quarantining for a while as a precautionary measure. Although the number of Covid-19 cases across the world and India continue to surge, we are hoping to hear more of these positive news stories to get through these difficult times.