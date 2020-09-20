Recently the government claimed that they have no data on the deaths of migrant workers and the number of fatalities that occurred in the medical fraternity, due to COVID-19. 

Now, the centre has claimed that they have no record of medium and small businesses (MSME) that have cosed in the wake of the pandemic. 

After being asked about how many small and medium businesses closed shop from March to August 2020, the Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Chandra Sarangi replied in a statement to Rajya Sabha, 

Covid-19 epidemic has temporarily affected various sectors including micro, small scale enterprises which also affected job scenario. No such record is available. 

In addition to this, he also said that there was no data on the number of MSMEs closed down from FY 2014-15 to FY 2019-20 either. 

Twitter thought this kind of management needs serious attention. 

However, even after claiming no data record, the government listed the measures they have taken for the sector. Which including the Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for MSMEs, Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for business, including MSMEs, and Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through an ‘MSME Fund of Funds’. 