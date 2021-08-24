After setting up oxygen camps, and being on the forefront of India's fight against Covid, the Hemkunt Foundation is once again stepping up to help those in need.

The Delhi NCR based foundation is now helping those who have been displaced and are coming to India from Afghanistan.

They will be providing food and shelter to the refugees who have legally come to India and need help starting their lives all over again. Hemkunt Foundation has also set up a 24X7 helpline and email so those who require help can reach out to them directly.

We have set up a three story permanent structure with halls, for women and are also providing waterproof and insulated tents. The set-up has been made in Gurgaon, which is also close to the airport and it will be easy to bring everyone in.

- Harteerath Singh, Hemkunt Foundation

The foundation has stated that no matter the religion, caste, passports or visas, people who need help can come to them.