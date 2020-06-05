After helping migrant workers during the lockdown, actor Sonu Sood is now helping people who were affected by Cyclone Nisarga.

The actor in a statement said that he and his team provided food and rehabilitation to 28,000 people living close to the coastal lines when Cyclone Nisarga hit Mumbai and the surrounding areas.

Today, all of us are facing tough times and the best way to fight this is by being each other''s strongest support system. My team and I have distributed food to over 28,000 people from the coastal areas across Mumbai and rehabilitated them in various schools and colleges. We are making sure all of them are safe.

According to reports, the actor has also helped over 200 migrants from Assam, who were stranded in Mumbai and homeless due to Cyclone Nisarga after they reached out to Sood via Twitter. These Assamese migrants have been moved to shelter homes where they will be staying until they're sent home.

Cyclone Nisarga had hit the coastal districts of Maharashtra from the Arabian Sea with wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour (kmph) on June 3rd.