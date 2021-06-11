The pandemic has left many people without a job, with families struggling to make ends meet. 

Something similar happened with Bishnupriya Swain and her family when her father, a driver, lost his job during the pandemic. 

Swain, a student of class 12th, was already taking tuitions to support her family but during Covid, even students stopped coming for classes. 

Swain
Source: India Today

Left with no viable source of income, 18-year-old Swain decided to join Zomato as a delivery person and support her family. 

I was taking tuitions. During COVID students weren't coming to class. We were facing financial issues. I joined Zomato to support my education & family. 

                    - Swain to ANI

Source: ANI

Swain, who is the eldest of three siblings, wants to become a doctor. But as per reports, she had to put her education on hold, and take up a high-risk job as a delivery person, in order to support her family and her younger siblings' education. 

Source: Logical Indian

Many people took to Twitter to commend her courage in the face of difficulties:

While it's commendable that Swain is supporting her family in these difficult times, one hopes she is able to resume her education soon, and fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor. 