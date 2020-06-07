With coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossing 45,000-mark and the state tally surpassing numbers from entire countries like Egypt and Belgium, you'd expect people to stay inside.

They are not.

In a picture emerging post lockdown relaxation, hundreds of people can be seen on Marine Drive, crowding the area for a walk.

No government can save us, if we are this.



Marine Drive, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7Sgf3z82S0 — सौरव (@SauravPanwarJNV) June 7, 2020

The image surfaced yesterday and was clicked by freelance photojournalist Niharika Kulkarni.

It is being widely circulated on Twitter now, as people fail to understand why anyone would put themselves at risk at a time like this.

Marine drive morning walk apparently. Great example of social distancing. @CMOMaharashtra FYI & A pic.twitter.com/NeisMLk8nx — Sachin Vyas (@schinvyas) June 7, 2020

No! We must go for our daily walk on Marine Drive!!! https://t.co/SYdcKWgkrt — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) June 7, 2020

+ This image is doing the rounds on social media (credit to whoever clicked ot) and it is most certainly is a recent image after people were allowed to take a walk at Marine Drive. Seems a combination of frustration, overconfidence and stupidity.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EUZbS7Sw63 — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 7, 2020

Asked these health conscious people who express their anger on social media for not handling the situation.we as a society equally responsible as executive due to limited resources .fitness activities can be done at home /near by areas easily.#MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/elxGS2yFB0 — Shubham Aggarwal (@Aggarwal074) June 7, 2020

People should not forget that corona is still there and the situation is getting worse day by day. People should take care and not go out of their houses

unnecessarily. #MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/8fpOhMnoCv — Dushyant Singh Kushwaha (@DushyantSinghK4) June 7, 2020

For some people questioning the legitimacy of the picture, here are a few videos to show how Marine Drive looks these days:

Marine is open for you to exercise, but follow the norms.#Unlock1 #MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/gI1qWviSr0 — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 4, 2020

For those who think that the picture of the people at Marine Drive is fake/photoshopped, here's the video:#MarineDrive #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XRV5ASKLlo — Debjit Patoa (@DebjitPatoa) June 7, 2020

To show you how bad the situation in Maharashtra is, here are the exact numbers. And they are scary.

If this continues, we are doomed. Believe it or not, there is still scope.