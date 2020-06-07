With coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossing 45,000-mark and the state tally surpassing numbers from entire countries like Egypt and Belgium, you'd expect people to stay inside.
They are not.
In a picture emerging post lockdown relaxation, hundreds of people can be seen on Marine Drive, crowding the area for a walk.
No government can save us, if we are this.— सौरव (@SauravPanwarJNV) June 7, 2020
Marine Drive, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/7Sgf3z82S0
The image surfaced yesterday and was clicked by freelance photojournalist Niharika Kulkarni.
Huge crowd at Marine drive in the evening. June 6, 2020. In phase 1 of unlocking, outdoor physical activities have been allowed across the state from June 3 from 5 am to 7 pm.
It is being widely circulated on Twitter now, as people fail to understand why anyone would put themselves at risk at a time like this.
Driving Me Crazy- MARINE DRIVE!!!— Rahul (@Rahul89278284) June 7, 2020
🤦
Seriously!!!🤷 pic.twitter.com/CBrjPE2FBo
Marine drive morning walk apparently. Great example of social distancing. @CMOMaharashtra FYI & A pic.twitter.com/NeisMLk8nx— Sachin Vyas (@schinvyas) June 7, 2020
No! We must go for our daily walk on Marine Drive!!! https://t.co/SYdcKWgkrt— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) June 7, 2020
+ This image is doing the rounds on social media (credit to whoever clicked ot) and it is most certainly is a recent image after people were allowed to take a walk at Marine Drive. Seems a combination of frustration, overconfidence and stupidity.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EUZbS7Sw63— The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) June 7, 2020
What corona!!— Shubham Aggarwal (@Aggarwal074) June 7, 2020
Asked these health conscious people who express their anger on social media for not handling the situation.we as a society equally responsible as executive due to limited resources .fitness activities can be done at home /near by areas easily.#MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/elxGS2yFB0
People should not forget that corona is still there and the situation is getting worse day by day. People should take care and not go out of their houses— Dushyant Singh Kushwaha (@DushyantSinghK4) June 7, 2020
unnecessarily. #MarineDrive pic.twitter.com/8fpOhMnoCv
#marinedrive- ✖️— Harsh Gandhi (@harshistired) June 7, 2020
Corona drive- ✔️
June 06, 2020. pic.twitter.com/IIM2GNqXME
The spirit of Mumbai. 🙄#MarineDrive #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/eu3dujW3G3— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) June 7, 2020
For some people questioning the legitimacy of the picture, here are a few videos to show how Marine Drive looks these days:
Marine is open for you to exercise, but follow the norms.#Unlock1 #MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/gI1qWviSr0— Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 4, 2020
For those who think that the picture of the people at Marine Drive is fake/photoshopped, here's the video:#MarineDrive #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XRV5ASKLlo— Debjit Patoa (@DebjitPatoa) June 7, 2020
To show you how bad the situation in Maharashtra is, here are the exact numbers. And they are scary.