If you're sitting at home and following Covid-19 norms in a bid to avoid the third wave in India, then you're obviously incredibly frustrated by the Manali pictures that have been circulating the internet.

#WATCH | Tourists throng Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government eases COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Because while the country is struggling with the pandemic, and yes we are still struggling because we aren't Covid-free, some people are using the lockdown relaxations as an excuse to go on a vacation. Not just to Manali, but to other hill stations as well.

ANI shared pictures from Mussoorie as tourists flock the hill station to get away from the heat. Traffic jams lasting over an hour have been reported in parts of this hill station and hotels are all booked to the brim.

Covid norms? Na, we're done with that apparently.

Uttarakhand | Tourists throng in Mussoorie as #COVID19 restrictions eased & heatwave hits north India



"Weather is very good here. I came here with my joint family. We are vaccinated and taking COVID19 precautions," says Navdeep Kaur, a tourist from Amritsar pic.twitter.com/9rFRkaRtFW — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Twitter is as frustrated as we are:

Manali, Nainital & Mussoorie see massive tourist footfall as Covid restrictions ease.

Innocent lives would suffer because of these educated, selfish people. #Manali #CoronavirusPandemic #India pic.twitter.com/MVl7CAeztl — Get VACCINATED! (@Blahblehbluu) July 6, 2021

Yeh jo log Mussoorie, Ladakh, Manali ke liye nikle hue hai, inn logon ne kya apna personal hospital, oxygen plant wagera order kar liya hai kya?#ThirdWave #thirdwavecovid #COVIDIOTS #IndiaFightsCorona #India #COVID19 — Kartikeya Singh (@Kartike44663631) July 6, 2021

le Corona- pic.twitter.com/s9iYzRUdnE — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) July 6, 2021

Kaise aayenge cases #Delhi mein. Sab log Manali, Mussoorie mein jo hain. Just wait for it.#COVIDThirdWave https://t.co/xBTrQCvmJX — Vaishali Gurwani (@its_Bulbul) July 6, 2021

After #Manali it's #mussoorie

Noone seen wearing a mask

No social distancing



Just a month back we were running for hospitals and now running towards hill stations

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#COVID19 #ThirdWave is inevitable pic.twitter.com/haUeGuhwzu — Vikalp Sharma (@vikalprs) July 6, 2021

March To May



Remdesivir - not available

Oxygen cylinders - not available

Hospital beds - not available



June / July#Shimla - Sold out!#Mussoorie- Sold out!#Manali - Sold out!

Manali#COVID19#COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/5gd6ZMueoC — Shashi Bhushan Kumar (@pandayshashi) July 6, 2021

We just have one question, where are the masks?