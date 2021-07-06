If you're sitting at home and following Covid-19 norms in a bid to avoid the third wave in India, then you're obviously incredibly frustrated by the Manali pictures that have been circulating the internet.
#WATCH | Tourists throng Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government eases COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021
Because while the country is struggling with the pandemic, and yes we are still struggling because we aren't Covid-free, some people are using the lockdown relaxations as an excuse to go on a vacation. Not just to Manali, but to other hill stations as well.
ANI shared pictures from Mussoorie as tourists flock the hill station to get away from the heat. Traffic jams lasting over an hour have been reported in parts of this hill station and hotels are all booked to the brim.
Covid norms? Na, we're done with that apparently.
Uttarakhand | Tourists throng in Mussoorie as #COVID19 restrictions eased & heatwave hits north India— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021
"Weather is very good here. I came here with my joint family. We are vaccinated and taking COVID19 precautions," says Navdeep Kaur, a tourist from Amritsar pic.twitter.com/9rFRkaRtFW
Twitter is as frustrated as we are:
Manali, Nainital & Mussoorie see massive tourist footfall as Covid restrictions ease.— Get VACCINATED! (@Blahblehbluu) July 6, 2021
Innocent lives would suffer because of these educated, selfish people. #Manali #CoronavirusPandemic #India pic.twitter.com/MVl7CAeztl
Yeh jo log Mussoorie, Ladakh, Manali ke liye nikle hue hai, inn logon ne kya apna personal hospital, oxygen plant wagera order kar liya hai kya?#ThirdWave #thirdwavecovid #COVIDIOTS #IndiaFightsCorona #India #COVID19— Kartikeya Singh (@Kartike44663631) July 6, 2021
Manali, Nainital & Mussoorie see massive tourist footfall as Covid restrictions ease.— Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) July 6, 2021
le Corona- pic.twitter.com/s9iYzRUdnE
Kaise aayenge cases #Delhi mein. Sab log Manali, Mussoorie mein jo hain. Just wait for it.#COVIDThirdWave https://t.co/xBTrQCvmJX— Vaishali Gurwani (@its_Bulbul) July 6, 2021
After #Manali it's #mussoorie— Vikalp Sharma (@vikalprs) July 6, 2021
Noone seen wearing a mask
No social distancing
Just a month back we were running for hospitals and now running towards hill stations
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#COVID19 #ThirdWave is inevitable pic.twitter.com/haUeGuhwzu
March To May— Shashi Bhushan Kumar (@pandayshashi) July 6, 2021
Remdesivir - not available
Oxygen cylinders - not available
Hospital beds - not available
June / July#Shimla - Sold out!#Mussoorie- Sold out!#Manali - Sold out!
Manali#COVID19#COVID19Pandemic pic.twitter.com/5gd6ZMueoC
We just have one question, where are the masks?