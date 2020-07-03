The state of Nagaland has banned the trade and consumption of dog meat following the steps of neighboring state Mizoram.

This decision was declared by the State Chief Secretary Temjen Toy via a post on Twitter. He tagged former Union Minister and known animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi in this post as well.

The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State’s Cabinet @Manekagandhibjp @Neiphiu_Rio — Temjen Toy (@temjentoy) July 3, 2020

Before this decision was taken, journalist and former parliamentarian Pritish Nandy urged his followers to join a movement to ban the sale and consumption of dog meat in Nagaland markets. He asked them via a tweet to email the Nagaland government to stop dog markets, dog restaurants, and smuggling of dogs into the state.

This is urgent. You can help make history by sending an email tonight to [email protected] saying Nagaland must stop dog markets, dog restaurants and smuggling of dogs into the state. Eating dog meat is inhuman, not just illegal. The issue comes before the cabinet tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4Bv42EXuYN — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) July 1, 2020

Netizens praised this move by the government.

Thank you so much sir for this order 💚🙌 — Shankar Singh Rajput (@Shankar_2107) July 3, 2020

As a dog lover....Ever greatfull to people of #Nagaland .. 🙏🙏 — Ravee🇮🇳 (@ravee02) July 3, 2020

Great decision 👍 — Apurva Mulik (@lonesome_fret) July 3, 2020

Best news!! — Asen Jamir (@misstiq) July 3, 2020

Dog meat is a delicacy in north eastern states. However, Mizoram was the first state in the north eastern region to ban this act by amending the law to remove dogs from the definition of animals suitable for slaughter.