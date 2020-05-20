Disheartening visuals of two injured men resting their heads on the sides of an open truck along with dead bodies wrapped in black tarpaulin sheets lay next to them in UP, sparked outrage. 

These dead bodies were of those who died in the Auriya crash on Saturday. In the crash, 26 migrant workers died and more than 30 were injured after two trucks collided on the highway.

Following this incident, Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren called this act inhumane and asked the UP and Bihar govt. to provide suitable transportation. 

Reports mentioned that eleven of the deceased were from Jharkhand , one was from Palamu and rest from Bokaro. The rest of them were from Bengal.

Twitter was outraged after noticing such lack of empathy.   

After the Jharkhand government registered a protest and criticism by people, the UP government on Monday took action and made arrangements to send back migrant workers and the bodies of migrants who died separately. The victims were moved into ambulances. 

According to NDTV, Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari pointed out that the bodies had started decomposing during the journey. He also stated that according to medical jurisprudence, forcing the living to travel in such circumstances was a "criminal act". 

It is sad to see how the poor section of the society i.e. the migrant workers are neglected by the government. 