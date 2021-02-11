Ever since Rihanna first tweeted to ask about the farmers' protest in India, the protests have continued to gain international attention.

And now, even comedian Trevor Noah has talked about the protests on his show, The Daily Show. 

With his usual wit and sarcasm, Noah highlighted the reason behind the farmers' protest, the way the protestors have voiced their dissent, and the treatment they and their supporters, including celebs like Rihanna and Greta, have received at the hands of the government. 

Before Noah, political journalist and author Mehdi Hassan and talk show host Lilly Singh have also talked about the protests on their shows. 

Many people took to Twitter to applaud Noah for drawing attention to the protests: 

In 2021, the world is finally looking at India... but not for the reasons the government wants it to! 