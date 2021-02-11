Ever since Rihanna first tweeted to ask about the farmers' protest in India, the protests have continued to gain international attention.
why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 2, 2021
To all of my influencer/celeb friends- read up on this #FarmersProtest 👀— Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 9, 2021
And now, even comedian Trevor Noah has talked about the protests on his show, The Daily Show.
Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan.— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2021
If you don’t know, now you know. pic.twitter.com/LGvM0WvbqS
With his usual wit and sarcasm, Noah highlighted the reason behind the farmers' protest, the way the protestors have voiced their dissent, and the treatment they and their supporters, including celebs like Rihanna and Greta, have received at the hands of the government.
Before Noah, political journalist and author Mehdi Hassan and talk show host Lilly Singh have also talked about the protests on their shows.
"Why aren’t we talking about this?!" asked @rihanna, referring to India's #FarmersProtest— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 5, 2021
So on my @MehdiHasanShow show tonight... I did.
Here's my mini-rant on Modi, India's descent into authoritarianism, and why it should matter to us in America:pic.twitter.com/JB7mGDmWO0
We’re so grateful for conversations like this. Tonight @Lilly and @theJagmeetSingh discuss the #FarmerProtest and what we can do as a community to help. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6s5kMJa97l— A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) February 10, 2021
Many people took to Twitter to applaud Noah for drawing attention to the protests:
OK, so Trevor Noah at @TheDailyShow is on to it too. https://t.co/9G2NWFx7HP— saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) February 10, 2021
I m so delighted to see my fav @Trevornoah talking abt our farmers with so much affection. Thank you❤— Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) February 10, 2021
Ps: hey privilege desi class plz listen, he knows way more than you.
Thank you @Trevornoah for explaining the Farmers protest so well#FarmersProtest https://t.co/TBWaIbGaAJ— Surrypur (@Surrypuria) February 10, 2021
My favourite @Trevornoah covers Farmers Protest!— Saurav Das (@OfficialSauravD) February 10, 2021
Modi should be really worried bcuz of the impact foreign media's reporting is making on his "image". https://t.co/xJXPxugdIA
farmers are prepared to protest harmful agricultural laws for years if that’s what it’s going to take. you can’t break this spirit. #farmersprotest https://t.co/TO7dU7FlFT— rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) February 10, 2021
WOW Thank you @Trevornoah - thanks for bringing the truth about #FarmersProtest to the table, while so many others remain silent! #FarmersAboveReligiousHate pic.twitter.com/JY8GTGYcoK— SikhMum (@navrupkaur) February 10, 2021
Delighted to see one of my favorite satirists @Trevornoah doing a show dedicated to the farmers protests in India. Thanks for this wonderful episode 👍👍☺️.#FarmersProtest#StandWithFarmers https://t.co/bqGJmLWf5M— Rahul Soren (@rahulsoren) February 10, 2021
Thank you, @Trevornoah #FarmersProtest ✊🏾 https://t.co/TuEEw2tH08— Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 11, 2021
@TheDailyShow Mr Trevor thanks for letting people know about the agitation of the Indian Farmers. More power to you 💪#FarmersAboveReligiousHate— Sandhumanminder (@Sandhumanminde3) February 10, 2021
TREVOR NOAH SPEAKIN ABOUT FARMERS PROTEST let’s see if my dad is embarrassed yet— nonie🤩 (@nonononie) February 10, 2021
In 2021, the world is finally looking at India... but not for the reasons the government wants it to!