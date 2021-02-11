Ever since Rihanna first tweeted to ask about the farmers' protest in India, the protests have continued to gain international attention.

To all of my influencer/celeb friends- read up on this #FarmersProtest 👀 — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) February 9, 2021

And now, even comedian Trevor Noah has talked about the protests on his show, The Daily Show.

Why are India’s farmers protesting? The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan.



If you don’t know, now you know. pic.twitter.com/LGvM0WvbqS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 10, 2021

With his usual wit and sarcasm, Noah highlighted the reason behind the farmers' protest, the way the protestors have voiced their dissent, and the treatment they and their supporters, including celebs like Rihanna and Greta, have received at the hands of the government.

Before Noah, political journalist and author Mehdi Hassan and talk show host Lilly Singh have also talked about the protests on their shows.

"Why aren’t we talking about this?!" asked @rihanna, referring to India's #FarmersProtest



So on my @MehdiHasanShow show tonight... I did.



Here's my mini-rant on Modi, India's descent into authoritarianism, and why it should matter to us in America:pic.twitter.com/JB7mGDmWO0 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 5, 2021

We’re so grateful for conversations like this. Tonight @Lilly and @theJagmeetSingh discuss the #FarmerProtest and what we can do as a community to help. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6s5kMJa97l — A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) February 10, 2021

Many people took to Twitter to applaud Noah for drawing attention to the protests:

Thank you @meenaharris, @TheDailyShow and @Trevornoah for raising awareness. about farmers protest. @Trevornoah you made me smile on the situation which make extremely sad. Thank you. And thank you ma'am for helping them. — Miraculous ladybug stan . She/her (@pillai_tanya) February 10, 2021

OK, so Trevor Noah at @TheDailyShow is on to it too. https://t.co/9G2NWFx7HP — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) February 10, 2021

I m so delighted to see my fav @Trevornoah talking abt our farmers with so much affection. Thank you❤

Ps: hey privilege desi class plz listen, he knows way more than you. — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) February 10, 2021

My favourite @Trevornoah covers Farmers Protest!



Modi should be really worried bcuz of the impact foreign media's reporting is making on his "image". https://t.co/xJXPxugdIA — Saurav Das (@OfficialSauravD) February 10, 2021

farmers are prepared to protest harmful agricultural laws for years if that’s what it’s going to take. you can’t break this spirit. #farmersprotest https://t.co/TO7dU7FlFT — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) February 10, 2021

WOW Thank you @Trevornoah - thanks for bringing the truth about #FarmersProtest to the table, while so many others remain silent! #FarmersAboveReligiousHate pic.twitter.com/JY8GTGYcoK — SikhMum (@navrupkaur) February 10, 2021

Delighted to see one of my favorite satirists @Trevornoah doing a show dedicated to the farmers protests in India. Thanks for this wonderful episode 👍👍☺️.#FarmersProtest#StandWithFarmers https://t.co/bqGJmLWf5M — Rahul Soren (@rahulsoren) February 10, 2021

@TheDailyShow Mr Trevor thanks for letting people know about the agitation of the Indian Farmers. More power to you 💪#FarmersAboveReligiousHate — Sandhumanminder (@Sandhumanminde3) February 10, 2021

TREVOR NOAH SPEAKIN ABOUT FARMERS PROTEST let’s see if my dad is embarrassed yet — nonie🤩 (@nonononie) February 10, 2021

Thank you @Trevornoah for your kind words and support for our farmers protest. Much appreciated 🙏🙏 — Justice for Farmers (Jas Kaur) (@farmers_justice) February 10, 2021

In 2021, the world is finally looking at India... but not for the reasons the government wants it to!