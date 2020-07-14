Soon after the Mumbai Police arrested Shubham Mishra for abusing and making rape threats against the comedian, Agrima Joshua, another similar arrest has been made.

A man by the name of Imtiaz Shaik, who operates his social media accounts under the alias, Umesh Dada has also been arrested.

Imtiaz Shaik made a video similar to that of Shubham Mishra and threatened the comedian with lewd remarks and rape threats. The reason behind this threats is said to be Agrima allegedly disrespecting Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Branch has taken a Suo Moto action in an abusive & threatening video, shared on social media by the accused operating the handle with a pseudonym Umesh Dada. He‘s been arrested & booked under relevent sections of IPC & IT Act #WomensSafety pic.twitter.com/kH1pAbWYUh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 13, 2020

Several comedians from across the country have come out in support of Agrima, to stand up against this blatant hooliganism against the stand-up comedian.