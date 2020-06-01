Due to the desperation of reaching home amid the lockdown, many people are taking a lot of risks.

According to reports, one among them was 30-year-old Prasanth who stole the bike of a 34-year-old Suresh Kumar of Sulur, Coimbatore. He allegedly did that, so he could go back home in Mannargudi town in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu from Coimbatore.

But soon after Prasanth reached his home in Mannargudi, he was told that the bike’s owner is investigating about it and got to know about him. So to avoid any trouble, Prashanth sent the vehicle back via courier.

This entire investigation about the missing bike took place on May 18 when Suresh Kumar realised that his bike was not where he had parked it. After trying to search for the bike and failing, he lodged a complaint at Sulur Police station but that wasn't of any help.

So, to not delay the matter, Suresh Kumar took the matter in his own hands. He came across a man riding away on his bike while searching the CCTV camera footage. He told TOI,

I transferred the video to my cellphone and approached my neighbours to find out the whereabouts of the thief. Someone identified him as Prasanth, of Mannargudi in Thanjavur district, who worked in a bakery at Kannampalayam Pirivu and was staying in the area with his family. I came to know that he had gone back to his native place.

Two weeks after this incident, Suresh got a call from the courier office, saying that his bike was ready to be delivered to his house. He decided then that he won't pursue the matter against Prashanth since the bike came back in good condition and no damage was done.