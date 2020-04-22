She walked for three days through forests and faced other challenges to reach her home, but died just an hour away.

She was a 12-year-old migrant worker, Kamlo Makdam.

It's been more than a month since the entire country has been under lockdown. Migrant workers across the country are still struggling to get back to their homes. Jamlo was also one of them.

A native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, she used to work on the chilli fields in Telangana to earn for her family. On 15th April, she started walking from Telangana towards her village in Chhattisgarh along with eight women and three other children.

After walking for around 150 km, she suffered a bad stomach ache and began vomiting and died just 14 km away from her village.

Reports suggest that she was severely dehydrated and malnourished. The only child of her parents, she succumbed to hunger and exhaustion.

Speaking to NDTV, the girl's father said that she started working in Telangana only 2 months back. The state government has announced a compensation of ₹ 1 lakh for her family.

Despite several measures announced by the government to feed the migrant workers, they are paying a hefty price for being poor amid this lockdown