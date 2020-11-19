IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg recently became the second person to win ₹1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati and one would think that nothing can top that. 

Right? Wrong. 

In what has been a kind blessing from the almighty, she found 2 packets of masala in her packet of Maggi.

And I am not being dramatic. She herself thanked God for the same, and that's completely understandable. 

Now whether or not you take this seriously, it is hard to deny that she has been having a great streak of luck. Twitter agrees, at least.

Dene waala jab bhi deta...