IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg recently became the second person to win ₹1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati and one would think that nothing can top that.

Right? Wrong.

In what has been a kind blessing from the almighty, she found 2 packets of masala in her packet of Maggi.

And I am not being dramatic. She herself thanked God for the same, and that's completely understandable.

Now whether or not you take this seriously, it is hard to deny that she has been having a great streak of luck. Twitter agrees, at least.

Kya kijyega itne masala sachets ka?



Winning KBC was ok.... but getting 2 sachets is really an achievement. ALMOST NO ONE has come across person with 2 sachets. It's a god send 👋 — Abhijit K (@aappak) November 18, 2020

This is more precious.... even ppl have won KBC, but getting this, priceless...Great going Ms.Mohita — Prasanna (@Prasann92572412) November 18, 2020

Kya kijiyega itni masala sachet ka... pic.twitter.com/Wq5SjsLkVw — ARVIND V (@ARVINDVkings) November 18, 2020

Don't know for which thing should I congratulate?

Double Maggi Masala or 1Crore.. pic.twitter.com/nUGtGxkBx4 — Varun Aryen (@varun_aryen) November 18, 2020

This is even bigger than being a crorepati at KBC... congratulations!!! — siddheshdadarkar (@siddheshdadark1) November 19, 2020

Damn , I've been buying Maggie since ages but never received an extra one , lucky you. — Bhushan Kakollu (@kakollu_bhushan) November 18, 2020

1 crore to har koi jeet sakta h par Maggie masala wo bhi do ye sab ki kismat me ni... — shubham nishad (@shubhamnishad95) November 19, 2020

So how does it feel to be God's favourite? 😁 https://t.co/XdVCB75fZb — 🦋🌪️// Adeeba FC // SNSHAKH (@AbeyyGadhi) November 19, 2020

one of the biggest W's in the universe https://t.co/fGShVuHvOl — Prakhar Sethi (@PrakharSethi5) November 19, 2020

Dene waala jab bhi deta...