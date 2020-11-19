IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg recently became the second person to win ₹1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati and one would think that nothing can top that.
Right? Wrong.
In what has been a kind blessing from the almighty, she found 2 packets of masala in her packet of Maggi.
And I am not being dramatic. She herself thanked God for the same, and that's completely understandable.
Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 #maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky.— Mohita Sharma Garg (@mohita_ips) November 17, 2020
God is kind today🙏 😁😄😋😁@GargRushal_IFS @SrBachchan @SonyTV @NestleIndia pic.twitter.com/9NMmbCJm2k
Now whether or not you take this seriously, it is hard to deny that she has been having a great streak of luck. Twitter agrees, at least.
