One year ago, comedian Agrima Joshua made some jokes. People in the audience, laughed.

Today, the laughing has stopped; because anyone with even an ounce of sensibility is shocked to their core.

If you are reading about this for the first time, here is what happened: In one of her sets, Agrima made jokes, with the statue of Chatrrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the premise.

The premise. Her material wasn't based on him, but some answers on Quora that she found hilarious. Here's the clip of that.

@rthakrey @CMOMaharashtra To please her liberal friends, a so-called comedian insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!



Now will the Uddhav Govt that haunted Arnab, show some courage to arrest Agrima Joshua for insulting Hindustan's Hero? pic.twitter.com/b81IsjhwnP — Nityanand Devendra (@NityanandDeven2) July 9, 2020

Some people found this offensive, leading to a huge furore on social media.

If I was present at that show,I swear I would had kicked Agrima Joshua's ASS. That Motherfucker girl (I don't give a FUCK about feminism here) has audacity to insult my Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. https://t.co/P0N1JueLmm agrima joshua fuck u bitch pic.twitter.com/rBLm9mRZvy — Nikhil Tambat (@NikhilTambat3) July 11, 2020

@rthakrey @CMOMaharashtra To please her liberal friends, a so-called comedian insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!



Now will the Uddhav Govt that haunted Arnab, show some courage to arrest Agrima Joshua for insulting Hindustan's Hero? pic.twitter.com/b81IsjhwnP — Nityanand Devendra (@NityanandDeven2) July 9, 2020

Strict action should be taken against these traitors.

They shud not get away by simple apology like #AgrimaJoshua !!

Demeaning our National heroes shud come under treachery.#Shivaji @prafullaketkar @Rajput_Ramesh @AartiTikoo — Neha देश_के_लिए (@neha_unny) July 12, 2020

Things got so out of hand, that the Home Minister of Maharashtra tweeted, saying that he has instructed CP Mumbai and IG Cyber to take legal action against her.

Which is strange in itself. The government getting involved in a matter like this, where someone's joke wasn't appreciated by a section of people is really not needed; but I suppose I'll leave that for now.

Anyway, ultimately Agrima deleted the video, made her Instagram account private and issued an apology for hurting people's sentiments.

#Joshua also issued an apology on Twitter. “I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. #AgrimaJoshua #Shivaji #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZjNtxmNpD8 — First India (@thefirstindia) July 12, 2020

Now, what happened next is this: A guy named Shubham Mishra (badassshubham on Instagram), blatantly gave rape threats to Agrima, in a video that he uploaded on his account.

He explained, in detail, 'how' he will rape her and made comments on her mother, that are disturbing enough to bring someone to tears (warning - the video has abusive and disturbing language).

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down... pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

He then went on to ask his followers to teach her a lesson, so harsh that she trembles before taking Shivaji Maharaj's name again.

All this, while saying, "I respect women, but I can't respect a slut like her".

As of now, Shubham is free, enjoying his 'rights' as the citizen of this country.

Stand up comedian #AgrimaJoshua insults Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the name of shit jokes..and yesterday MNS vandalized their studio,asked for apology..These stand up comedians are jokers ,their comedy cant be completed without insulting Hindus..Good job MNS. #RajThackeray pic.twitter.com/AICHdM6sUG — And (@Andfornation) July 11, 2020

I am a woman. I have spent my entire life in India. I have experienced harassment, I have read about it.

And this scares me.

It scares me that a man has the audacity to give rape threats to a woman whose jokes he didn't like.

It scares me that hundreds of people support him.

It scares me to think what can he do in privacy, if he can say stuff like this publicly.

With the amount of people tweeting, tagging, putting up stories about Shubham Mishra, why hasn't the @MumbaiPolice put out a statement saying they're looking into the matter? It's not possible they haven't seen it. It's a violent rape threat. How is it not on their radar? — Andre Borges (@borges) July 12, 2020

You know what follows with a girl/woman realising she's a girl/woman? The acceptance of a fear. A fear that she might get raped , a fear that someone can throw acid on her. Every woman I've met lives w that fear including myself. And then we see videos like that of Shubham Mishra — Epcita (@Epcita1) July 12, 2020

Now, normally I would have asked, what was Agrima's fault even?

But today, I won't.

Because her fault, even if there was any, doesn't warrant a rape threat. Nothing under the sun, does.

Nothing.

Absolutely nothing.

I can reiterate this a thousand times if that is what it takes for the a**holes to understand that it is wrong.

Biggest problem with ppl who trolled/attacked @Agrimonious in the name of religion - majority of them have this opinion on Shubham Mishra video :



‘Haan maana Shubham ne galat bola par Agrima ne yeh sab start kiya..kya zarurat thi..nahi karti toh Shubham bhi gaali nahi deta na’ — Rohit Swain (@rhtswn) July 12, 2020

She put down her video, apologized for no fault of hers, while this "badass" shubham's filth of a video stays. If this doesn't explain the state of women in this country, idk what will. — Blank (@changi_kudi) July 11, 2020

Should I have to, though?

Should I have to remind people that 'listen, you can't say you want to rape someone'?

Should I have to fight for the basic dignity of the women of the country, including mine?

tw s*xual assault

as a sexual assault survivor, the way this guy shubham mishra’s video sent shivers down my spine, made me tremble to my core and then eventually numb



this is it, i’m leaving this country the first chance i get — sadboihours (@stfumeeths) July 12, 2020

Don't rape us. Don't say that you will.

What does it say about our country, our society, if this has to be stated?

If I, and millions of women like me, have to explain that threatening someone with physical assault is wrong.

If u think this low level scum Shubham Mishra openly threatening rape, these goons vandalizing a comedy club & these faceless trolls are the torch bearers of your culture/heroes, then you should be worried about much more than just a joke. — ansHU MOR (@anshuMor) July 12, 2020

Respected @AnilDeshmukhNCP sir 🙏🏽 Does a joke however offensive justify this kind of a public threat to a woman? This Shubham Mishra is issuing a public threat 2 rape & inciting others 2 do so. Clear offence under Section 503 IPC. Can u pls ask @MumbaiPolice 2 take action sir? 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lKyZrl0Ofq — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 11, 2020

If you’re offended by this ⬇️, if you don’t think you want to raise your kids in a land where ppl can issue rape threats and embolden others to do worse, go report this account, so that the platform takes note.

Report under : violent threat.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1n69q3k58p — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 12, 2020

What does it say about our country, if we still wake up to videos like the one Shubham uploaded?

The guy is now saying that he didn't mean to give a rape threat but he is removing the video because people thought that he was.

Announcing proudly that he will discuss the rest of the matter on Instagram live.

But before that, he posted this (warning - abusive and disturbing laguage).

Clearly, he isn't apologetic. In fact, he is proud of what he did.

Which doesn't come as a surprise, honestly.

When Shubham Mishra uploaded a video today, I expected an apology from his side about that trash talk, but few seconds into the video he begins to boast that he was absolutely right about the female comic, in short ‘gaand mar di’ was the right thing to do.

(1/n) — uno (@bbgathome) July 12, 2020

After his clip went viral he gave a response saying, "All this rape threats and everything, this is my andaaz. This is how I do things."



Basically, he doesn't regret anything.https://t.co/nuS9XzFXLW — 독특한 meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) July 12, 2020