While the country is in the middle of the third phase of a nationwide lockdown with some relaxations, Ahmedabad has been put into a much stricter lockdown for a week, starting today.

According to a report by Indian Express, only milk and pharmaceutical shops will be allowed to function in the city, during this time.

The decision has been taken by Additional chief secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who assumed charge of the city on Tuesday, 5th May.

The order issued by AMC in this regard, reads:

All those working in shops like vegetables, fruit, grocery, provisions, supermarkets, ice cream parlours and people engaged in home delivery of these items as well as Swiggy, Zomato, Dominos and others become a potent sources of infection for many. Therefore in the entire AMC area, all shops and home delivery services except milk and medicine shall remain closed for seven days starting from May 7 at 6 AM.

This means that all shops including grocery stores, shops selling vegetables and fruits, and other edibles will remain shut for the next 7 days. Further, as per the order, all bank branches will also remain shut in the red zones of the city.

Ahmedabad has recorded over 6,000 cases with 368 deaths till now. This accounts for 70% of the total Covid-19 cases in Gujarat.

The city administration has also asked all private clinics, nursing homes and hospitals to resume operations within 48 hours, or they will lose their licences. Further decisions on upgrading the health infrastructure are underway.