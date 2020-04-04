At a time whe there is a shortage of PPEs of health workers, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Resident Doctors' Associaton has alleged that the administration had redirected Rs 50 lakh from Bharat Dynamics to the PM-Cares fund rather than spending it on buying PPEs.

Speaking to The Hindu, AIIMS RDA general secretary Srinivas Rajkumar T. said:

We met with the administration on Wednesday and told them of our concerns and requested that all personal protection equipment will have to meet the safety standards prescribed by the Health Ministry and that neither doctors nor other patients should be put at risk of catching the infection. 'Jugaad' PPE will not work.

Reacting to the allegations, AIIMS said that the statement was baseless. It said that no such funds had been released by Bharat Dynamics. The AIIMS RDA had told the administration that Bharat Dynamics had shown interest in providing funds to get PPE and other equipment but the funds had not been released.

AIIMS is currently taking care of 150 suspected coronavirus patients at its Jhajjar hospital.