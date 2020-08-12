A 24-year-old woman died of shock hours after she came to know about her police officer father sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh succumbing to Covid-19.

According to reports, Jaspal's daughter, Navpreet Kaur was suffering from diabetes, renal issues and had lost her eyesight. She had asked for her father late on Monday and passed away soon after.

Jaspal's 22-year-old son, Sharandeep Singh, performed the last rites of his father then did the same for his sister on Tuesday. He mentioned,

We had concealed the death of my father from Navpreet as she was already weak. On Monday evening, after we returned from cremating my father she realised that something was wrong and started crying and asked for our father, but we had no answers. We asked her to rest but to no avail. Her last words were ‘Daddy ji’.

According to Indian Express, Jaspal Singh was very close to his daughter and called her ‘Mota Putt‘. Whenever she asked for Manchurian, he would travel to Ludhiana city to get it from a particular shop.

He was posted at Police Lines in Ludhiana and suffered from tuberculosis and was also diabetic. His kidney’s were also not functioning properly. He had been on medical leave before joining duty on July 24. On July 26, he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh on August 7. He died during treatment on Sunday evening.

May both of their souls rest in peace.