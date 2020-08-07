An Air India Express aircraft that was travelling from Dubai to Kozhikode crashed after overshooting the runaway and going into the valley after the plane had landed at Karipur Airport.



As per reports, the plane skidded off the rain-soaked runway while it was landing.

Kerala: An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TxrQEzxPDV — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

It is being said that 191 people were on-board. Fire tenders and ambulances have rushed to their rescue.

Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm today: Kondotty Police. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/UaXZuGrvhB — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Reportedly, the pilot of the plane died due to the mishap. The aircraft fell 35 feet from the hilltop runway and the aircraft broke into two parts.



Just in: #AirIndia Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers crashes after overshooting the runway and going into the valley. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot.

- @jagritichandra reports



Courtsey- Airport source pic.twitter.com/8vx3WYIsmd — The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 7, 2020

It is said that heavy rainfall experienced in Kerala could be one of the reasons for the crashing.

A rescue operation has is currently underway and 15 ambulances have taken injured people to nearby hospitals according to reports.



Just in: Massive damage to the aircraft. Aircraft fuselage broken into two pieces.

- @jagritichandra reports



More updates: https://t.co/AJNcHIwzN7 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 7, 2020

The runway was a tabletop runway and landing was difficult. Fortunately, the A737 Boeing aircraft didn't catch fire.

There are no official reports out yet regarding the number of casualties or people injured.