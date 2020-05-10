While passenger planes aren't operating amid lockdown, Air India has been operating cargo flights to bring and deliver essential medical supplies. This puts the crew members at higher risk of contracting the disease.

A latest report by TOI suggests that 5 Air India pilots have tested positive for Covid-19.

Apparently, these pilots were a part of one of the cargo flights to Guangzhou recently. The airline had also operated medical cargo flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong.

While an official statement regarding this is still awaited, the news has made other Air India pilots anxious.

Many of them have flights scheduled under the country's Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians from abroad.

The government has laid down detailed guidelines for the airline crew operating international cargo flights during this time. The airline is also making sure that the crew remains safe and healthy during their halts at international destinations.