Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in China announced a level 3 warning of plague and prevention control after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported from the city.

As per a report from NDTV, a health officials from the area has said that the warning period will last till the end of this year.

To quote one of them:

At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should improve its self-protection awareness and ability, and report abnormal health conditions promptly.

The Xinhua agency from China reported 2 suspected cases of the plague: A 27-year-old man and his 17-year-old brother returned positive on July 1.

And because they happened to eat marmot meat, there has been a warning against eating it too.

Meanwhile 146 people who came in contact with them have been asked to isolate themselves. Bubonic plague spread through bacterias that reside on the rodents.