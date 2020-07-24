Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, US House Representative from New York, and the youngest woman ever to serve the country's Congress was recently called a 'f*cking bitch' by Rep. Ted Yoho.

Later, Ted Yoho apologised for the 'abrupt manner of the conversation', but categorically denied using any sexist term.

Republican responds to calling a colleague “disgusting” & a “f—ing b*tch” w/ “I cannot apologize for my passion” and blaming others.



I will not teach my nieces and young people watching that this an apology, and what they should learn to accept.



Yoho is refusing responsibility. https://t.co/BKzJa7KUBW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 22, 2020

Alexandria refused to accept the apology, if it can be called that, and came back with an iconic speech that has already reached millions of people across the world.

She started with narrating the entire incident (which happened in front of the press, by the way), adding that being subjected to disrespect like this is something she experienced when she was working for restaurants and what's disturbing is that how common it is.

All of us have had to deal with this in some form, some way, some shape and some point in our lives. Now I want to make it clear that Rep. Yoho's comments were not deeply hurtful or piercing to me... I have encountered words uttered by Mr. Yoho and men uttering the same words as Mr. Yoho while I was being harassed in restaurants. This is not new, and that is the problem.

Then, she commented on the excuses Mr. Yoho made to save himself from scrutiny, something she said she couldn't allow women - of any age or background - to consider as acceptable.

I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse, and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate.

Another remarkable thing about the speech. For 10 minutes, @AOC speaks powerfully from the heart. She doesn’t drop a word. And doesn’t look down at her notes once. For the entirety of the less than 2 minutes of Ted Yoho’s feeble non-apology he doesn’t once look up from his notes. — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) July 24, 2020

This is an incredible address from @AOC - I have never seen anyone so elegantly encapsulate why free speech can never mean hate speech. https://t.co/HNIqQx1fc2 — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) July 24, 2020

Further, she added how men use women as 'shields' to protect themselves after irresponsible behaviour. 'I am a father, how can I do this?'. 'I am a husband, how can I do this?'. Countering the same she said:

I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho’s youngest daughter. I am someone’s daughter too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter.

Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man.



"I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter, and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men."



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a blistering rebuke of GOP Rep. Ted Yoho's verbal attacks on her.



Learn more: https://t.co/gPx2aPBf5f#11thHour pic.twitter.com/GJy96JDegf — 11th Hour (@11thHour) July 24, 2020

The Congresswoman, known for her strong stand on things made many valid points about everyday sexism women experience and gave a speech that we are certain, will be remembered for ages. You can listen to it here: