In a world where viral trends disappear faster than you can say ‘hashtag,’ one spiritual personality is breaking the internet, Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, or as his fans lovingly call him, Pookie Baba. Merging spirituality with humour, this internet sensation has turned ancient teachings into meme-worthy moments, gaining millions of followers who can’t get enough of his hilarious takes on everything from food to relationships.

Born on September 27, 1989, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pookie Baba wasn’t just any spiritual figure. After moving to Vrindavan and diving deep into the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata, Maharaj carved his niche by blending sacred teachings with a generous dose of humour. His cheeky insights on life, food, and modern relationships have created an online frenzy, earning him over 25 million followers across YouTube and Instagram.

With a fanbase that rivals Bollywood stars and a World Book of Records title for most YouTube subscribers in the spiritual genre, Pookie Baba’s influence isn’t just spiritual, it’s comedic gold. His viral “vis-ka-kit” meme, where he hilariously warns his followers that biscuits are a “pack of poison,” turned him into a meme legend. And let’s not forget his iconic take on pizza cheese, calling it ‘glue,’ which stretches for miles when you pull a slice.

Pookie Baba is on a mission to destroy the western culture 🎀🎀 pic.twitter.com/oefrfApGJi — Peeyush (@CricAudit) August 6, 2024

Pookie Baba’s Personal Life

But it’s not just all jokes. Behind the memes and viral moments is a deeply spiritual figure who often speaks about maintaining a balance between family, faith, and fun. Pookie Baba’s personal life reflects this balance; he’s married to Arti Tiwari and has two sons. Despite his fame and estimated net worth of Rs 4-5 crore, Maharaj remains grounded and even donates a chunk of his Rs 45 lakh monthly income to charity.

With a doctorate from an American university and fans from all over the world, Pookie Baba is not your average guru. His teachings are dished out with a side of laughter, and people can’t seem to get enough. Even when dealing with critics, Maharaj’s response is pure internet gold, offering witty comebacks like, “Your behaviour is like a dog’s,” turning negativity into a punchline.

Whether you’re here for the spiritual wisdom or just want a laugh, Pookie Baba is the internet’s favourite guru right now. Stay tuned for more hilarious insights from the man who made spirituality cool again!