With the need for social distancing becoming more grave with each passing day, Puri's Rath Yatra commenced today, and was attended by hundreds of priests and sevayats of the Jagannath Temple.

The permission for the Rath Yatra was given by the Supreme Court on June 22, after denying it earlier on June 18.

The Court in its judgment had said that it cannot 'micro-manage' the rituals, leaving them to the state government of Odisha, the Centre and temple authorities.

Reacting to the decision, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the nation is very happy with the news.

He also thanked PM Narendra Modi for making this possibe.

The temple was sanitised before the rituals began and all the attendees were allowed to be a part of the rituals only after testing negative for coronavirus.

However, the Supreme Court's order of following social distancing norms didn't seem to be followed at all. 

Around 500 people were seen celebrating together, making the whole situation worrisome. Because, among other things, there is no saying that someone couldn't have picked up coronavirus after being tested. 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and PM Narendra Modi both wished people on the occasion.