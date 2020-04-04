There was one state in India that was doing totally fine without any trace of corona. Up until now. Arunachal Pradesh detected its first case of Covid-19 yesterday.

What is extremely worrying is the travel history of the patient. The 31-year-old man who tested positive for the virus had been to the religious congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi on the 13th of March. The same place that is now come to be known as one of the active hotspots for this virus.

Although the patient was put under home quarantine, he did not show any symptoms of the virus even after 16 days! Police officials are now on the lookout for other people the patient may have come in contact with.

Nearly 65% of the 544 new cases India detected recently were all linked to Tablighi Jamaat’s event. The event saw nearly over 13,000 people come from all across the country, including around 200 foreigners.

Tracing each and every person who attended the event itself is a mammoth of a task but in addition to that, tracing the asymptomatic carriers would be the real test.

As the spread of the virus from a hotspot gets worse, another concern staring India as well as Mumbai in the eyes is Dharavi.

There have been three cases in Maharashtra related to Dharavi and if cases there begin to increase, it would become extremely difficult to contain or tackle the virus While this lockdown is helping us buy time, it may not be enough time, considering the large scale spread that is awaiting.