The Indian government has supplied over 22.9 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 25 countries on a commercial basis till date and more are on the way.
1. Afghanistan
Over 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine was supplied to Afghanistan.
2. Nepal
Reportedly, Nepal has bought over 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.
3. Maldives
The government of Maldives purchased 300,000 doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.
4. Mauritius
Mauritius received the first 1,00,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the month of January from India.
5. Bhutan
India sent 150,000 doses of Covidshield vaccines to Bhutan.
6. Myanmar
A consignment containing 1.5 million doses of Covidshield vaccines was sent to Myanmar.
7. Seychelles
Over 50,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine was sent to Seychelles.
8. Morocco
Morocco received 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India.
9. Brazil
Brazil received 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India.
10. Bangladesh
India handed over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.
11. Dominica
India supplied over 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Dominica.
12. Barbados
Barbados received 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India.
13. Dubai
The first shipment of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived from India at Dubai International Airport in the beginning of February.
14. Muscat
Muscat received 100,000 doses of the vaccine from India.
15. South Africa
South Africa received over 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from India.
16. Algeria
Algeria also received 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from India.
17. Kuwait
Kuwait reportedly received the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses in the month of January.
18. Egypt
Egypt received 50,000 AstraZeneca doses of vaccine from India.
19. Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India.
20. Bahrain
Bahrain got 10,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from India.
21. Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia was supplied 3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
22. Nicaragua
India sent 2 lakh doses to Nicaragua.
23. Philippines
Philippines signed a deal to secure 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India.
24. Serbia
Serbia received 150,000 AstraZeneca doses manufactured in India.
25. Qatar
Qatar received the first batch of the vaccine from India in the first week of January.
More vaccines doses will be supplied from India in the coming months.