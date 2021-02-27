The Indian government has supplied over 22.9 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 25 countries on a commercial basis till date and more are on the way.

The supplies under the Vaccine Maitri initiative began on 21st January. Here's a list of all the countries who have been given doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covaxin manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

1. Afghanistan

Over 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine was supplied to Afghanistan.

2. Nepal

Reportedly, Nepal has bought over 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.

3. Maldives

The government of Maldives purchased 300,000 doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

4. Mauritius

Mauritius received the first 1,00,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the month of January from India.

5. Bhutan

India sent 150,000 doses of Covidshield vaccines to Bhutan.

6. Myanmar

A consignment containing 1.5 million doses of Covidshield vaccines was sent to Myanmar.

7. Seychelles

Over 50,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine was sent to Seychelles.

8. Morocco

Morocco received 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India.

9. Brazil

Brazil received 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India.

10. Bangladesh

India handed over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.

11. Dominica

India supplied over 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Dominica.

12. Barbados

Barbados received 1,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India.

13. Dubai

The first shipment of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived from India at Dubai International Airport in the beginning of February.

14. Muscat

Muscat received 100,000 doses of the vaccine from India.

15. South Africa

South Africa received over 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from India.

16. Algeria

Algeria also received 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from India.

17. Kuwait

Kuwait reportedly received the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses in the month of January.

18. Egypt

Egypt received 50,000 AstraZeneca doses of vaccine from India.

19. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India.

20. Bahrain

Bahrain got 10,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from India.

21. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia was supplied 3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

22. Nicaragua

India sent 2 lakh doses to Nicaragua.

23. Philippines

Philippines signed a deal to secure 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Serum Institute of India.

24. Serbia

Serbia received 150,000 AstraZeneca doses manufactured in India.

25. Qatar

Qatar received the first batch of the vaccine from India in the first week of January.

More vaccines doses will be supplied from India in the coming months.