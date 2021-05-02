Ever wondered how much the total volume of SARS-CoV-2 in the entire world would be? The size of a football field, the size of a swimming pool? Well, sorry to disappoint you but all these COVID-causing viruses can fit in a single cola can.

That's right! A British mathematics expert from Bath University by the name of Christian Yates found out that there are around two quintillions or two billion billion SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.

To come to this conclusion, Yates used an average of about 100 nanometers, or 100 billionths of a meter as the diameter of SARS-CoV-2 and then found out the volume of the sepherical virus.

In his research, he assumed the gaps that the spherical particles will leave when stacked together, still the total was less than a single 330 millilitre (ml) cola can.

In a statement Yates had mentioned,

It's astonishing to think that all the trouble, the disruption, the hardship and the loss of life that has resulted over the last year could constitute just a few mouthfuls.

This research was also based on the calculation of how many human beings got infected by the virus. Using statistical and epidemiological modelling, The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations had estimated that the true number of people infected each day is more like 3 million.