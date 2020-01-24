We have no regulations and laws to stop people with criminal backgrounds from entering into politics. As many as 43% of the MPs in 2019 Lok Sabha have criminal charges against them.

Atul Rai, Lok Sabha MP from Ghosi parliamentary constituency in Mau, Uttar Pradesh who is accused of rape was granted 2 days parole by the Allahabad HC so that he could take oath as an MP in New Delhi.

Ever since Rai got elected in the parliamentary elections last year, he was not able to take oath as an MP as he was in jail. The high court had earlier denied his bail plea.

Hearing his second bail plea, the Allahabad HC has granted the BSP MP 2 days parole. The court ordered that he will go to Delhi on 29th January in police custody and the police will take him back into custody on 31st January, after he takes oath as Member of Parliament.

Rai has been in jail since May last year after he was arrested in connection with a rape case.