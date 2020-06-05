Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 2 lakh mark just a day before. But according to the reports the recovery rates are improving.
According to Ministry of Health, the recovery rates have improved to 48.31% currently. Out of the 226,770 coronavirus cases, more than 1,00,000 people have recovered.
Recovery rate improves to 48.31%
Fatality rate drops to 2.80%.
The official COVID-19 bulletin issued by the Union health ministry also shared that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 480 Government and 208 private laboratories (total 688 laboratories).
(As on 5th June, 2020, 08:00 AM)
▶️ Confirmed cases: 226,770
▶️ Active cases: 110,960
▶️ Cured/Discharged/Migrated: 109,462
▶️ Deaths: 6,348#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHome #StaySafe @ICMRDELHI
Currently states including Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh where more than 50% of total Covid-19 cases have made a recovery from the virus till date.