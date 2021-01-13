The extreme weather conditions in Kashmir have put Srinagar on hold. Gridlocked traffic has every street and road jammed as the city is covered in a blanket of snow. However, Amazon's delivery executive found a way to make sure deliveries were made.

In a video shared by photo journalist, Umar Ganie, an Amazon delivery executive can be seen making deliveries on a horseback despite the snow.

The video has gone viral, and Amazon even confirmed that it is indeed one of their delivery executives from Srinagar.

Product safety - ✔️

Delivery associate - ✔️

But snowfall ❓

.

.

.

Delivery still happens as promised. How? 🐎 #DeliveringSmiles ^GS — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) January 12, 2021

Watch the video here:

Twitter is applauding the man's dedication in ensuring that his customers' needs are met.

@amazonIN guy deserves a raise — Riszuan (@riszuan17) January 12, 2021

We should ask amazon to deliver vaccine. It'll be delivered across the nation within a week, 3 days if you're prime member 😂 — Aman Pandey (@amanpandey099) January 12, 2021

Actually innovative, u will see this man everywhere for some time now , very good 😍 — Syed Mushtaq Maqbool سعید مشتاق مقبول (@bhattmustaq) January 12, 2021

When snow brought everything at halt in kashmir &vehicles were under snow, this delivery guy of amazon delivered products on time by riding a horse. He deserves applauds @amazonIN

This video just made me smile, hope it makes you all smile as well 😊#kashmir #ecofriendly pic.twitter.com/6fbb3XZOtX — Deeba Ashraf (@deeba_ashraf) January 12, 2021

Amazon never fails to deliver its products on time.Salute to this genius delivery boy from kashmir ,despite heavy snow he delivers the product. #Kashmir. @amazonIN @amazon @AmazonHelp

Tag @amazonIN https://t.co/JlQ9ydZVlu — Faza Zainab (@faza_zainab) January 12, 2021

In our social work profession, there is one principle called Use of Local Indigenous Resources ❤️ https://t.co/nbwC2KyuHD — kashur (@BashirSabahat) January 12, 2021

Over 12 inches of snow was recorded in north Kashmir’s plains, and south Kashmir saw up to 5 feet of snow but there is nothing that can stop this delivery guy.