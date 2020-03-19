Despite the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the government banning a gathering of 50 or more people, Shaheen Bagh protests continue.

According to The Print, the women protesters at Shaheen Bagh are now taking precautions. They have arranged wooden benches which accommodates 3-4 women. These benches have been placed at least 1 metre apart to maintain a safe distance.

Adding to this, a local who is a part of the protest since its beginning mentioned,

The women protesters have formed a group of 30-35 women to continue the protest at a time. They are using sanitisers and masks to avoid coronavirus infection.

Protesters are also discouraging older women and children to come to the protests and are making sure that noone has cold and flu symptoms.

However, the protesters are hellbent on continuing the protests until and unless the centre hears their demands.

It has been more than 3 months since the Shaheen Bagh protests began. Women have been protesting 24*7 against the CAA.